Archaeological sites open to build and inhabit the metaverses

Archaeological sites open to build and inhabit the metaverses

If the metaverse still has few inhabitants, as Mark Zuckerberg himself admitted, there are those who work at a good pace building buildings, roads and scenarios. “At the moment there aren’t many institutions that focus on the metaverse but certainly there is a rich offer of initiatives, both open source and commercial, aimed at providing museums and the world of culture with the tools to go to the metaverse or build their own. »Says Augusto Palombini, CNR researcher and scientific director of ArcheoVirtual.

The virtual archeology exhibition created by the CNR Institute of Cultural Heritage Sciences and the Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism in Paestum opens on 27 October 2022 (closes on 30 October).

A metaverse for cultural heritage

Visitors will be able to touch MetaHeritage, a metaverse conceived and created for cultural heritage. It is composed of a series of meta-worlds (archaeological sites) faithful to reality, scanned in 3D by drone or from the ground and fully navigable. The reconstructions are based on scientific data, academic treatises and specialist advice. «We conceived the prototype as an aggregator of contents, a single space with philologically correct 3d reconstructions of a site, in dialogue with institutions and superintendents. It is also possible to aggregate all previous digital contents, from databases to virtual tours »explains Daniele Bursich, founder of MetaHeritage, an innovative start-up focused on digital applications for cultural heritage that has created this prototype. At Archeovirtual, Metaheritage will bring the virtual archaeological reconstruction of the Roman colony of Laus Pompeia (Lodi) as it must have appeared around the 1st century AD The start-up is the result of over 12 years of experience of a group of archaeologists, programmers, graphic designers, average age is 26 years.

Instead, Mapod4D is open source which is both a platform and a framework for the development of the “multiverse of metaverses” in anthropology, archeology, history, art and culture. It is the element that creates relationships between numerous existing projects: digital image processing, data repository, digital laboratory, new sensors for acquiring information, new technological methodologies.

A tool for 3D use

Aton, on the other hand, is an open tool created by Cnr Ispc, which has been used for years for the online use of 3D models, real archaeological landscapes and reconstructions of ancient monuments in their original splendor. It is a cross-platform tool that provides the foundation for creating or integrating into existing metaverses. Finally, Cnr Ispc and the Municipality of Arzachena will present Arzachena Civiltà Millenaria, a journey through time and space in the symbolic places of Gallura and in those still little known. The archaeological sites studied were digitized with three-dimensional scanning technologies. The user can interact with the virtual space by manipulating and interrogating the digital replicas.

