Home » Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series, Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiasts
Technology

Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series, Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiasts

by admin
Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series, Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The highly anticipated Arc’teryx capsule series, System_A, known for its fusion of fashion and mountain sports equipment, has once again captivated adventure seekers with its latest release. Since its launch in 2021, the brand has been consistently delivering functional and stylish clothing equipment for both men and women, making it a favorite among mountaineering enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

The newly unveiled Drop 06 series of System_A is specially crafted for mountaineering and outdoor sports. With a focus on anti-friction effects, the collection features flowing layers, technical textures, and lightweight materials that guarantee comfort and durability. The standout piece in this range is the “Moroz Shell” jacket, constructed with Tyono 30 nylon material designed to withstand extreme climates. The jacket is also equipped with strategically placed ventilation holes on both sides to enhance breathability and effectively manage sweat. Apart from this, the series offers a total of 7 new products, including jackets, T-shirts, trousers, and backpacks, available in various eye-catching colors like floral yellow, dark brown, and apricot.

Arc’teryx System_A Drop 06 has already been officially launched and is now available for purchase through the brand’s official website as well as physical stores. Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals are encouraged not to miss out on this exciting release.

For further updates on the latest trends and exclusive offers, make sure to subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter. Additionally, stay tuned for more exciting news, such as the recently released UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS.®︎ 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Lookbook and the joint venture between eYe Junya Watanabe MAN and Carhartt, which resulted in the launch of a unique parka coat.

You may also like

Chemtrails, Google and Bill Gates want to eliminate...

How the German startup turns households into mini...

Microsoft Shortens Game Pass Trial to 14 Days,...

Omnibus decree and air ticket prices: how can...

Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising

Introducing ‘Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns’ for Nintendo Switch:...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei Announce First 4-inch...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Greentech Index UAE: Fossil fuels dominate – renewable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy