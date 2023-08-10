Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series, Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Arc’teryx Launches New System_A Drop 06 Series for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The highly anticipated Arc’teryx capsule series, System_A, known for its fusion of fashion and mountain sports equipment, has once again captivated adventure seekers with its latest release. Since its launch in 2021, the brand has been consistently delivering functional and stylish clothing equipment for both men and women, making it a favorite among mountaineering enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

The newly unveiled Drop 06 series of System_A is specially crafted for mountaineering and outdoor sports. With a focus on anti-friction effects, the collection features flowing layers, technical textures, and lightweight materials that guarantee comfort and durability. The standout piece in this range is the “Moroz Shell” jacket, constructed with Tyono 30 nylon material designed to withstand extreme climates. The jacket is also equipped with strategically placed ventilation holes on both sides to enhance breathability and effectively manage sweat. Apart from this, the series offers a total of 7 new products, including jackets, T-shirts, trousers, and backpacks, available in various eye-catching colors like floral yellow, dark brown, and apricot.

Arc’teryx System_A Drop 06 has already been officially launched and is now available for purchase through the brand’s official website as well as physical stores. Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals are encouraged not to miss out on this exciting release.

