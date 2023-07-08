ARD Mittagsmagazin: Big change in front of the camera

The midday magazine from ARD and ZDF is apparently planning a restart without the current moderators. They indirectly accused the broadcasters of being discriminated against because the new team should preferably consist of people with an East German background. Now the MDR has commented on the allegations.

Lunchtime magazine moderators hint at discrimination

ARD and ZDF want that put the jointly produced lunchtime magazine on a new footing. From next year, the show will be produced under the direction of MDR in Leipzig. The previous moderators Nadia Kailouli and Aimen Abdulaziz-Said will probably be dispensed with, as both have already confirmed.

In a statement with the same wording, the moderators explain that they will no longer lead through the lunchtime magazine from 2024. According to the MDR editor-in-chief, she made it clear to them that the “future moderation will have an East German background” should. Kailouli was born in North Rhine-Westphalia, Abdulaziz-Said grew up in Hamburg.

The impression quickly arose that the lunchtime magazine moderators were the broadcasters accuse of discriminatory behavior. According to MDR director Karola Wille, the move to Leipzig is intended to strengthen “the nationwide visibility of East German realities of life”.

On the allegations the ARD institution has now reacted, but without giving specific details. The question of moderation would “play an important role”, as an MDR spokesman put it. For the answer you want to “take enough time and inform accordingly when the time comes”. The MDR would already have moderators “with very different personal characteristics”.

MDR: Missing visibility in East Germany

The MDR further states that many people in East Germany miss nationwide visibility would, also in the media. One would like to contribute to “better mutual understanding and thus to cohesion in society” with a wide range of offers (source: T-Online).

