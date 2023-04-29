Are Anker Powerbanks still recommended in 2023 or even the best?

Anker is one of the “oldest” power bank manufacturers. But while power banks used to be the core topic of Anker, it is now clear that Anker has focused more on balcony power plants and other lucrative business areas.

Nevertheless, Anker has a large range of modern power banks. But are these still as recommendable in 2023 as they used to be?

Ankers Powerbank LineUp 2023

In the meantime, Anker’s Powerbank LineUp has become a bit confusing. On the one hand, there are many “old” models that are still offered due to their great popularity, on the other hand, Anker also has a bit of a habit of renaming or adding names to its power banks.

This is how Anker has “classified” its newer models.

Series 3 – the entry-level models, with the best possible price/performance ratio

Series 5 – the middle class

Series 7 – the high-end models

There is also the Series 6, which includes “special” power banks.

There are currently only 13 power banks on Anker’s website: https://www.anker.com/eu-de/collections/powerbanks?ref=naviMenu

(Stand 20.04.2023)

However, there are a few more models on Amazon. The names are sometimes very confusing!

For example, there are two Anker 737 power banks:

There are also various chargers with the “737” lettering. So you have to take a close look at which power bank you have in front of you.

Anker seems to have renamed the “Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W” to “Anker 737 Powerbank(PowerCore 26K for Laptop)”.

Are Anker power banks the best in terms of quality?

Anker Powerbanks are clearly among the higher quality models on the market. This applies to the optics/haptics as well as to the technology.

When it comes to housing, Anker has made great strides in recent years. I would even say that Anker power banks have pretty much the best cases currently available.

Technically, these are also generally very good. Are they much more durable than run-of-the-mill power banks? That’s difficult to judge. I’ve broken anchor power banks too. So even anchor power banks can break.

Anker’s support is a huge plus!

However, if you break an Anker power bank, you have pretty good support! In addition, you can be quite sure that Anker will still exist as a manufacturer tomorrow.

Whether there will still be manufacturers like INIU or SAFUEL tomorrow, however, is much more in the stars.

In addition, the anchor support is also German-speaking!

Anker power banks are (often) quite expensive

Certainly my biggest criticism of Anker Powerbanks in 2023 is the price. Anker now sees itself as a premium manufacturer and charges corresponding prices.

Oddly enough, Anker’s high-end models tend to be more attractively priced than the entry-level models!

At the time of this test, you can get the Anker 737 24K with a practical display and 140W USB C input and output for €150. This is an absolutely competitive price! I would even go further and say this is a really good price.

I am not aware of any alternative power bank with the same or better range of functions that is cheaper than the Anker 737 power bank (PowerCore 24K)!

The Anker 737 power bank (PowerCore 26K for laptop) for €99 is also fine! €99 for a power bank with 25600mAh, 60W USB C port and a matching 60W power supply is more than fair.

The ANKER 537 power bank (PowerCore 24K for laptop) is again the exact opposite. We have a 65W power bank (with 20W input) with 24000 mAh and without a power pack for €110.

Why does the Anker 537 PowerCore 24K for Laptop cost more than the Anker 737 Powerbank(PowerCore 26K for Laptop), even though it is clearly worse?!

The price of the Anker 335 Powerbank (PowerCore 20K) at around €50 is also on the limit in my opinion. 50€ for 20000mAh and 20W USB C? Other manufacturers can do that much better! You can get the “INIU Power Bank, 22.5W Powerbank 20000mAh small but strong” for less than €40 and it is clearly better.

As such, Anker’s pricing is often a bit odd. There are models that are super priced, but especially in the entry-level class there are also many models that I think are too expensive.

Beware of very old models!

In some cases, Anker also offers very old power banks via Amazon. Here some examples:

Anker 337 Powerbank (PowerCore 26K) 26800mAh

Anker PowerCore 5000mAh External Battery

Anker power bank, PowerCore 20100mAh external battery

For example, these three models do not even have USB C. The very old PowerCore 20100 mAh is also far too expensive (over 60€ at the time of this article).

Which Anker power banks can I recommend?

Anker doesn’t have really bad power banks. However, as mentioned, there are models that are outdated or, in my opinion, too expensive.

But which power banks can I recommend with a clear conscience from Anker 2023?

Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K)

The Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K) is an absolute high-end model with 24000mAh capacity, 140W USB C input/output and the super practical display. This power bank is of course primarily suitable for larger devices such as notebooks, but can also be used for smartphones without any problems.

At the time of writing, the power bank costs around €150. Quite a bit for a power bank, but comparable models like the Zendure Super Tank Pro are even more expensive!

Therefore, the Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K) has a fair price!

Anker 737 Powerbank(PowerCore 26K for Laptop)

The brother in the name is also strong, the Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 26K for laptop). This has a little more capacity with 25600mAh, but with 60W it has a little less juice on the USB C port, but it also costs €50 less and comes with a very good charger!

The PowerPort III 65W Pod is a great charger!

This power bank is also aimed more at notebook owners, but can also be used for smartphones.

Anker 347 Powerbank (PowerCore 40K)

The Anker 347 Powerbank (PowerCore 40K) is a bit more difficult for me. This is a bit borderline in price and there is a better alternative with the Sandberg Powerbank USB-C PD 100W 38400, but if you are simply looking for a lot of capacity and a 30W input/output is enough for you, then the PowerCore 40K is fine!

Conclusion

Anker is still the number 1 power bank manufacturer in 2023. However, Anker has somewhat neglected the “entry-level class”.

Anker’s high-end models such as the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K, 737 PowerCore 26K for laptops and also the 347 Powerbank (PowerCore 40K) are basically very good and also recommended!

The two Anker 737 models in particular are great!

But it looks a bit thinner, especially in the entry-level segment. I can no longer really recommend many of Anker’s older models due to the lack of USB C with Power Delivery, and models such as the Anker 335 Powerbank (PowerCore 20K), which is ok in itself, are a bit too expensive for me.

Here I would rather go for the INIU BI-B5 or Baseus Powerbank 20000mAh 20W, even if I would prefer Anker as the manufacturer for the same price.