Are charging tariffs the new “range fear” of electromobility?

Since 2017 I’ve been driving purely electrically and the topic of “range anxiety” has always accompanied me. This is mainly from people who are not yet on the road electrically. What I am currently encountering more and more often is the topic of charging tariffs. But this topic is also discussed by electric car drivers and is usually highly controversial on social media. What is it allowed to charge at all and what impact does it have at all, I try to clarify that in this article.

So that there are no discrepancies here, this article focuses clearly on people who have a wall box at home. In other words, electric car drivers who have a charging facility at home or at their place of work. Because then the proportion of external charging is comparable with my data and experiences. In addition, the scenario should also apply to the majority of all current electric car owners.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is now also open to third-party brands

Charging tariffs – where are we today in terms of prices?

Comparing charging tariffs is now almost daily dependent and there are always positive and negative outliers. I mostly charge when I’m away from home with my Move card, which means that the price for DC chargers is usually CHF 0.65/kWh. Here are other offers for comparison:

Gofast Würenlos: 0.59 CHF/kWh Tesla SuC for non-Tesla vehicles: 0.61 – 0.68 CHF/kWh Ionity with WeCharge Free: 0.79 CHF/kWh

In summary, I think it can be said that the spread is around CHF 0.20 per kWh, it’s about the same for AC charging and should perhaps even be extended to a difference of CHF 0.25 when foreign countries are included. In the article, however, I clearly focus on fast charging and thus DC charging.

The ID Buzz at Gofast in Horgen

How often do I charge abroad?

We have two electric cars and I analyze both in depth thanks to Tronity’s range of functions. Above all, I would like to examine the DC charges, which all take place abroad and are not made at home. For me with the ID. 4, with which I travel a lot and also always try out new fast-charging stations, I get a 25% share. With Tronity I can compare that with the average of all vehicles in the community, where it’s obviously 22%. So in my case I’m above average when it comes to charging at DC stations.

AC/DC charge ratio electric car

Evaluations 2022

In 2022 I had recharged a total of 805 kWh on fast chargers. This is certainly above average, especially for Swiss people who tend to travel less distances. By way of comparison, our second electric car has never been charged externally, but rather everything at home. But if we assume these 805 kWh, this results in external charging costs of CHF 480 to 630. So around 150 CHF difference over the whole year. Is this amount relevant to the operation of an electric car over a year? Don’t I already save enough with the convenient charging at home and the fundamentally low operating costs compared to combustion engines instead of getting excited about this additional amount?

Additional costs for a trip to Italy

As a simple, practical example, I can also use a trip I took to Italy last fall as a starting point. There I had charging costs of 96 CHF on the way back. Here I had an average of exactly 0.70 CHF/kWh without paying attention to the charging costs. If I were to use the charging prices determined above, they could be between 85 CHF and 103 CHF. So rounded up, that makes a difference of CHF 20 on a holiday trip with a travel distance of 700 km. I don’t find this amount to be decisive, especially for holidays with the car and all the additional costs that otherwise arise.

Ladestopp bei Free to X in Fiorenzuola

What is important to me…

What counts for me, especially on longer journeys, is a stable charging infrastructure with a well-rounded range of charging points. What do I mean?

I prefer to pay a high price per kilowatt hour, in return I expect a high-performance and functioning charging station. In other words, I can obtain the full charging capacity that the vehicle can absorb and am not standing in front of a column that has been defective for a long time. If the offer around the station is equipped with sanitary facilities and catering options, then I have added value as a customer. Depending on the weather, a roof would of course still be desirable, albeit rarely unfortunately.

ENBW loading hub in Unterhaching with the ID.4

Conclusion

Yes, there are definitely big differences in terms of external charging costs for fast charging. From just under CHF 0.60 up to CHF 0.79 per kilowatt hour, that’s a big difference. But if I break that down to an absolute amount of what it costs me annually or for a vacation trip, then I don’t see it that narrowly. Especially when traveling on vacation, a functional charging infrastructure with a good environment for a short break with the family is much more important to me than saving a few francs on charging here and there. how do you see it?

