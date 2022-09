Listen to the audio version of the article

The latest report by the Supply Chain Finance Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano is clear: trade receivables in Italy amounted to 424 billion euros at the end of 2020 and in 2021 they rose to the values ​​of 2019, reaching 490 billion. A huge figure, reflecting a second indicator of size freakthat is to say the total stock of loans to businesses disbursed by banks, which, according to the Bank of Italy’s findings, amounted to 660 billion euros at the end of April …