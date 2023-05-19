Are solar power banks recommended? (usually no!) Numbers and measured values!

The concept of solar power banks, i.e. power banks with an integrated solar panel, sounds great at first! You have a battery that charges itself.

However, most solar power banks are just bad! Let’s take a closer look at this in this article!

Power banks with a solar panel in the lid, hands off!

Many of the cheap solar panels have a solar panel that is integrated directly into the cover of the power bank.

For example, I have the “VOGHERB Power Bank 26800mAh Powerbank Solar Cell”.

This alleged 26800mAh power bank has an approx. 124 x 52 mm solar panel on the top, which is relatively large for a power bank of this class. There is also a nice status LED, which lights up when the solar panel receives light.

I discharged this power bank to 100% and put it in the blazing May sun for 8 hours. Result? 0mAh!

These 8 hours were not enough to charge the power bank. It is possible that this simply has not yet exceeded the “limit” from which the BMS releases the battery again after deep discharge.

Nevertheless, 8 hours of sun and 0 usable energy is sad.

Maybe just an outlier. The “OLEBR solar charger power bank 24000 mAh” is a similar power bank in terms of structure.

I was also able to measure performance here. This reaches about 100mAh per hour in full sun.

So this power bank would need about 50 hours of blazing sun to collect enough energy for a modern smartphone.

In Germany, 50 hours of sunshine is usually a week.

Solar panels simply need space, which is usually not enough in the covers of power banks.

Foldable solar power banks are a bit better

There are also some power banks with fold-out solar panels on the market. These tend to be a fair bit better. Clearly by the “folding out” increases the surface of the solar panel many times over.

I already had models from X-DRAGON and Hiluckey in my fingers.

These reached between 413 and 667 mAh per hour. With these power banks it would be possible to collect enough charge on a summer day to fully charge a smartphone +-.

Overview

Here is a small table with measured values ​​that I was able to achieve from various solar power banks, simply as a small guide to what you can expect.

Energy per hour (lying flat on the floor) X-DRAGON 25000 mAh (foldable) 413 Hilucky 25000 mAh (fold out) 510 VOGHERB Power Bank 26800mAh (in the lid) 0 OLEBR solar charger power bank 24000 mAh (in the lid) 99 RAVPower RP-PB003 15000mAh (im Deckel) 116 Xtorm AM120 (fold out) 285

At its core, models that don’t have a foldable solar panel are practically useless!

Only in full sun!

Important: Such power banks only produce energy in full sun! Shadows, clouds or if you turn them away from the sun, then the energy yield drops to practically 0.

There are often marketing pictures in which such a power bank is attached to the backpack and is supposed to “passively” collect energy while hiking. It does not work like that!

When it is cloudy, even such power banks discharge rather than charge.

The highest self-discharge of all power banks

Solar power banks have always been characterized by a very high self-discharge! I suspect the additional solar electronics are always “on standby” to receive solar power, which simply draws power.

The same applies if you have them in an interior. Some voltage and energy arrives via the solar panel, but not enough to charge the power bank or supply the charging electronics, which discharges the cells.

Often bad as a power bank

Unfortunately, many of the “cheap” solar power banks are simply not good, even apart from the solar charging function.

For example, the X-DRAGON 25000 mAh power bank offers acceptable solar charging performance thanks to the fold-out solar panel. But this massively exaggerates the capacity! The same applies to the VOGHERB 26800 mAh power bank, the Hiluckey and the OLEBR solar charger power bank 24000 mAh.

Capacity according to the manufacturer Capacity as measured X-DRAGON 25000 mAh 14233 mAh Hiluckey 25000 mAh 14613 mAh VOGHERB Power Bank 26800 mAh 13198 mAh OLEBR solar charger power bank 24000 mAh 14854 mAh

The combination of large capacity according to the manufacturer + unknown manufacturer + solar panel is often a recipe for disappointment!

Conclusion, be careful with solar power banks

Unfortunately, most solar power banks on the market are simply junk. Especially the models with a fixed solar panel in the lid are simply not usable.

The solar yield of such models fluctuates around 100 mAh per hour in the blazing summer sun. In addition, most of these power banks are just bad. Exaggerated capacity is often advertised here, the self-discharge is gigantic and the prices are often too high.

Better are the models with fold-out solar panels. Here you can count on 250-600 mAh per hour, but here too there are many models that advertise with completely exaggerated capacities.

Even if the solar power bank concept sounds really exciting, be careful here, there are a lot more bad than good models on the market.