Are Xbox Series S specs a drag on game development?Microsoft executives promise: can squeeze out more performance-Free Electronic Newspaper 3C Technology

Microsoft provides Xbox Series S as the next-generation console, which is priced at 10,000 yuan in Taiwan, but its performance is far inferior to Xbox Series X. Many developers have complained about restricting future game development. Microsoft executives packaged it in the latest interview There is more room for improvement in performance.

Matt Booty, director of Xbox Game Studios, told the foreign media “Axios” that he will not develop new games for Xbox One in the future and will focus on the next-generation Xbox Series X/S platform. He was asked whether the performance of Xbox Series S is for future development. He responded positively to this, saying that developers can make better plans to exert more efficiency.

Matt Booty said that after developing the second game on the next-generation console platform, his team has been able to squeeze out more computing power on the Xbox Series S console, they can plan better and understand more eyebrows. He pointed out that the Xbox Series S is aimed at gamers with limited budgets.

Due to Microsoft’s requirements, developers can’t just develop games for Xbox Series X, but need to board Xbox Series S simultaneously, but there is a significant gap in hardware specifications between the two. The computing power of the Xbox Series S graphics card is only 4 TFLOPS, which is even worse than the 6 TFLOPS of the previous generation Xbox One X, and the Xbox Series X has 12 TFLOPS.

“Baldur’s Gate 3” game developer Larian once revealed that the release time of the Xbox version has not been announced for a long time because it cannot ensure that the game’s dual-screen gameplay can run at the same standard on the Xbox Series X/S. In October last year, many developers jumped out and criticized Microsoft’s restrictions on next-generation consoles and the poor performance of Xbox Series S, which are hindering the development of the next-generation game industry.

Still, the Xbox Series S, paired with the Game Pass subscription service, is Microsoft’s most popular console combination right now. At the Xbox conference this month, Microsoft even released the 1TB version of the Xbox Series S to solve the pain point of the previous generation’s too small capacity, which clearly shows the official’s emphasis on this console. Recently, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox, also said that there is no plan to upgrade the console specifications.

