Are you a burger lover too? Order a burger for your Apple Watch


Even though Apple Watch provides dozens of surface styles, and even allows users to directly change their favorite photos, but you are still tired of looking at the surface of Apple Watch? So… maybe we can help ourselves with a hamburger?

How to put a hamburger on the face of Apple Watch

step 1. In the Watch app on the iPhone, select the “Surface Gallery” and find the “Stripes” category.

Step 2. Select “Circle” for “Style”, select 9 layers for stripes

Step 3. This is also the most critical step to become a “hamburger”. Choose the “mustard yellow” color for the stripes on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers and the 8th and 9th layers, and transform them into the upper and lower layers of the hamburger bun.

Next, the middle 4-7 layers can be arranged according to your favorite burger taste.

Of course, if you don’t like so many layers, you can also replace it from the total number, just remember to leave 3 layers for the top and 2 layers for the bottom!

