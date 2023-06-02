Home » Are you fed up with the heat already? Unieuro has discounted the Xiaomi smart fan by 25%.
The weather is doing what it wants, but if you’re already fed up with the heat (at a time when record temperatures are starting to be expected) you might be interested in learning more about a discount launched by Unieuro. Indeed, the popular chain has put on offer a smart fan from Xiaomi.

The latter, called Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2, is now offered at a cost of 89.99 euros through the official Unieuro website. According to what can be read at the same time as the official portal of the chain, usually the price of the fan would instead be 119.99 euros. Practically, Unieuro is discounting the product by 25%.

On the other hand, it is not necessary to carry out who knows what calculation to understand that the discount is 30 euros. In short, it could be a potentially “greedy” opportunity for those who are looking for a fan and who perhaps appreciate technology to the point of wanting it smart. On the other hand, this type of product always has its charm.

Ma what can Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 do special”? The latter can be controlled directly from the smartphone using the classic Mi Home application, as well as having support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. To be clear, what is possible to do is, for example, manually set the fan speed from 1 to 100 directly from the app. For more details on what the product offers, however, you may be interested in consulting the official Xiaomi portal, which goes into more detail.

