Are you looking for a wireless headset for $8,000? Audiophile Mark Levinson No.5909 Bluetooth Headphone Noise Canceling Headphones

Mark Levinson No.5909 Bluetooth Headphone Noise Canceling Headphones

The Mark Levinson No.5909 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are headphones that combine luxury with effortless style. These headphones use the world‘s best materials, technology and craftsmanship to deliver enthusiast-grade performance. The Mark Levinson No. 5909 headphones are versatile. Acoustic response up to 40kHz, ensuring the performance of musical details. Second, the headphones feature professionally tuned and acoustically optimized 40mm beryllium-plated drivers for premium sound quality. Third, the earphones feature LDAC, AAC, and aptX adaptive technologies to ensure high-quality audio transmission.

In addition, the headset is compatible with 24-bit/96kHz digital processing, which is suitable for today’s streaming generation. The Mark Levinson No. 5909 headphones also feature three modes of adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Ambient Awareness Mode lets you hear your surroundings without having to remove your headphones. Plus, four beam-steering microphones with intelligent wind adaptation let you speak with clarity when talking in the wind. All in all, the Mark Levinson No.5909 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones look luxurious, deliver great sound performance, and feature a lot. The price is HK$7,998. Although this price is relatively rare among Bluetooth wireless earphones, in addition to the wireless function, I believe that the No.5909 is the most valuable place for its wired use.

Mark Levinson No.5909 Focus Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm beryllium drivers
  • Frequency response (passive): 10 ~ 40000 Hz
  • Frequency response (active): 20 ~ 20000 Hz
  • Maximum input power (passive) 100mW
  • Impedance: 32Ω
  • Bluetooth version: v5.1
  • Charging time: 100 minutes
  • Bluetooth play time: 34 hours
  • Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation Playtime: 30 hours
  • about 340 grams
  • Price HK$7,998
