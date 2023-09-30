Area 51 and UFOs: what we have discovered in 28 years

UFOs: these are the secrets discovered on Area 51 in the United States

UFOlogists, especially those who love conspiracy theories, have been fond, so to speak, of Area 51 since the 1950s, when the US government was suspected and accused of having hidden the remains of one or more UFOs there, with related crew, who fell near Roswell, a town in New Mexico in 1947. What actually fell was a sounding balloon from a highly secret mission, the code name Mogul, aimed at verifying atomic tests, then in full swing after the end of the World War II, and its aftermath.

Secrecy is not good for communication, especially when dealing with conspiracy theorists, and therefore the immediate and repeated denials were of no avail until the 1990s, when a commission of inquiry was also established. But there is no worse deaf person of those who don’t want to listen and therefore even today there is a continuous chase between those who shout about the state secret that covers the existence of UFOs, of the “they don’t want to tell us” series, and those who try to make it clear that there is nothing to hide.

However, UFO enthusiasts continue to gather periodically at the main entrance of the gigantic military base, which branches off from Nevada state highway 375, nicknamed the Extraterrestrial Highway.

The military is doing everything possible to clarify things today, within the obvious limit of keeping confidential information safe. They even set up a site, boring to be honest, where you can see videos of the so-called “UFO sightings”: www.aaro.mil.

The American space agency, NASA, dedicates a lot of attention to the topic today, it is not clear whether for the sake of knowledge or to open a new channel with the public, one in 5 Americans believes in UFOs or that extraterrestrials are already among us.

