Arista EOS: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Arista EOS. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Arista Security Advisory (Stand: 31.05.2023).

Arista EOS Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Arista EOS Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Arista Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a modular Linux-based network operating system.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Arista EOS to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-24510 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Edge EOS < 4.29.2F (cpe:/o:edge:edge_eos)

Edge EOS < 4.28.7M (cpe:/o:edge:edge_eos)

Edge EOS < 4.27.10M (cpe:/o:edge:edge_eos)

Edge EOS < 4.26.10M (cpe:/o:edge:edge_eos)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Arista Security Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.arista.com/en/support/advisories-notices/security-advisory/17445-security-advisory-0087

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Arista EOS. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

