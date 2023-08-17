Home » ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ on Switch
Technology

ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ on Switch

by admin
ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ on Switch

Spike Chunsoft Releases “ARK: Extinction” DLC for “ARK: Survival Evolved” on Switch

October 17, 20XX

Spike Chunsoft has made a major announcement today regarding the popular open-world dinosaur survival action game, “ARK: Survival Evolved”. The highly anticipated DLC, “ARK: Extinction”, is now available for the Switch platform.

In order to play the “ARK: Extinction” DLC, players must purchase either the “ARK: Genesis Season Pass”, the “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Expansion Pack”, or the ultimate version of “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition”. The DLC content is not available for separate disassembly and purchase.

“ARK: Extinction” takes players to a deserted earth after the extinction of humanity. It presents the biggest challenge in the history of ARK, where players embark on a long journey to reach the end of this expansive story.

The game introduces a variety of new areas with distinct characteristics. Players will encounter urban ruins, reminiscent of where humans once lived, polluted areas emitting ominous red miasma, and lands that have been reshaped by countless craters beyond recognition.

For more information on the “ARK: Survival Evolved” season pass product, visit the official website.

“ARK: Survival Evolved” season pass product information
“ARK: Survival Evolved” official website

See also  Wanted: Dead Review - Gamereactor

You may also like

Apple glitch solved with Volume Purchase Program: THIS...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting...

Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and...

In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “No fighting in Italy....

Shiba Inu-Led Puzzle Game ‘Humanity’ Surpasses 1 Million...

Preload started, Steam players still have to wait

Year-end price expectations for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins

Exoprimal Introduces 10 New Exosuit Variants with Unique...

Successfully get started with the new practical book...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy