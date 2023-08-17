ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ on Switch

Spike Chunsoft Releases “ARK: Extinction” DLC for “ARK: Survival Evolved” on Switch

October 17, 20XX

Spike Chunsoft has made a major announcement today regarding the popular open-world dinosaur survival action game, “ARK: Survival Evolved”. The highly anticipated DLC, “ARK: Extinction”, is now available for the Switch platform.

In order to play the “ARK: Extinction” DLC, players must purchase either the “ARK: Genesis Season Pass”, the “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Expansion Pack”, or the ultimate version of “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition”. The DLC content is not available for separate disassembly and purchase.

“ARK: Extinction” takes players to a deserted earth after the extinction of humanity. It presents the biggest challenge in the history of ARK, where players embark on a long journey to reach the end of this expansive story.

The game introduces a variety of new areas with distinct characteristics. Players will encounter urban ruins, reminiscent of where humans once lived, polluted areas emitting ominous red miasma, and lands that have been reshaped by countless craters beyond recognition.

