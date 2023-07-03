ARK: Survival Ascended Release Delayed to October, Offers Cross-Platform Moddable Game Ecosystem

Title: Studio Wildcard Delays Release of ARK: Survival Ascended, Offers Cross-Platform Modifiable Game Ecosystem

Studio Wildcard has recently announced a delay in the release of ARK: Survival Ascended, a highly anticipated remake of the popular game Ark: Survival Evolved. The game was initially scheduled to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in August. However, the developer has pushed back the launch to October to ensure the delivery of a “completely cross-platform modifiable game ecosystem.”

In an official blog post, Studio Wildcard explained that the team encountered challenges while working with Unreal Engine 5.2 but found the process exciting. They are constantly exploring new ways to take the technology to the next level and create a seamless experience across consoles and PC. Recognizing the complexity of developing a cross-platform ecosystem of moddable games, the studio concluded that additional time was necessary.

Another significant change in the game’s release plan involves the separation of The Island and Scorched Earth versions. Studio Wildcard stated that attempting to simultaneously execute both versions would not be feasible, leading to the decision to release Scorched Earth in December. Fans can also look forward to the release of Ragnarok and Aberration in Q1 2024, with more maps expected thereafter.

Although specific gameplay footage for ARK: Survival Ascended remains undisclosed, Studio Wildcard assured fans that it would be “close to release.” However, the game will not reach its full release until the end of 2024 when all content has been remastered, effectively leaving Early Access.

In addition to the delays, Studio Wildcard shared positive news regarding the pricing of the game. When ARK: Survival Ascended finally launches, it will be available at a reduced price of $39.99, compared to its original price of $44.99 during the Early Access phase.

Fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to embark on their ARK adventure, but the promise of a cross-platform modifiable game ecosystem and improved pricing makes the delay worthwhile. Studio Wildcard continues to work tirelessly to deliver a polished and immersive gaming experience that lives up to fan expectations.

