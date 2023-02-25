Home Technology “Ark: Survival Evolved” Nintendo Switch Chinese digital version released today DLC “ARK: Survival Evolved” simultaneously launched
“Ark: Survival Evolved”

Ark: Survival Evolved is an action game that challenges players to survive in a harsh open world where dinosaurs stalk. After the player wakes up on the island full of mysteries, he starts hunting and gathering materials and building strongholds, all in order to survive in the harsh environment. The biggest feature of this work is more than 100 dinosaurs and ancient creatures that inhabit the island. They can be captured and tamed as their partners, and they can also be moved by riding them. In addition, this work also corresponds to a multiplayer mode with up to 40 players, allowing players to find their own way of playing in the game.

“ARK: Scorched Earth”

The game stage of this DLC is a vast desert and wilderness, in which there are creatures that adapt to the evolution of the environment in order to survive, poor resources, and severe temperature differences between day and night. Difficult survival test. Giant centipede-like creatures inhabiting the desert, herbivorous dinosaurs with hump-like parts on their bodies, etc., many new creatures will also come on stage.

It is officially confirmed that the new work “ARK: Dinosaur Discovery” will be released!

The new game “ARK: Dinosaur Discovery” will depict dinosaurs in an animation style, and all ages, from children to adults, can enjoy the world of dinosaurs easily and happily. In this new work, instead of fighting dinosaurs or ancient creatures like in the main game of “ARK: Survival Evolved”, players don’t need to carefully manage their physical condition to survive the harsh environment, but deliberately focus on Ride dinosaurs freely and explore the entire island across land, sea and air. A total of 64 kinds of dinosaurs live on this island, and every time a dinosaur is discovered, a “Dinosaur Illustrated Book” with illustrations will be unlocked. Players can aim to collect all the dinosaur illustrated books and enjoy the fun of finding and interacting with dinosaurs.

  • Game Name: ARK: Dinosaur Discovery

  • Game platform: Nintendo Switch

  • Release date: undecided

  • Game price: HK$58 / digital version only

  • Number of people in the game: 1 player in single player

  • Game Rating: Universal

※ It is not necessary to purchase the main game “ARK: Survival Evolved”, and you can also purchase “ARK: Dinosaur Discovery” separately to play the gamePlay

“ARK: Dinosaur Discovery” will be added to both digital versions of the bundled products!

The combination pack “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Expansion Pack” that includes two season passes, and the ultimate version “ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition” that includes the main game and two season passes, these two products are also synchronized today It is confirmed that the game content of “ARK: Dinosaur Discovery” will be added in the future.

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Expansion Pack

  • Release date: February 24, 2023

  • Game price: HK$218 / digital version only

  • Included content:

    • “Ark: Survival Evolved Season Pass”

    • “ARK: Genesis Season Pass”

    • 《ARK：Dinosaur Discovery》

Ultimate Edition 《ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition》

  • Release date: Available on February 24, 2023

  • Game price: HK$318 / digital version only

  • Included content:

    • “Ark: Survival Evolved” main game

    • ARK: Ultimate Survivor Expansion Pack

    • 《ARK：Dinosaur Discovery》

Game Information

  • Game name: Ark: Survival Evolved (ARK: Survival Evolved)

  • Game platform: Nintendo Switch

  • Release date: February 24, 2023

  • Game price: HK$178/digital version

  • Game Type: Open World Dinosaur Survival Action Game

  • Number of people in the game: 1 player in stand-alone, 1 to 40 players in network connection

  • Game Rating: Tutorial Level 15+

  • Developer: Studio Wildcard

  • Publisher: Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

season ticket

  • Ark: Survival Evolved Season Pass

    • Release date: Available on February 24, 2023

    • Game price: HK$134 / digital version only

    • Included content:

      • DLC「ARK: Scorched Earth」 ※ Launched on February 24, 2023

      • DLC「ARK: Aberration」 ※ Scheduled to launch in spring 2023

      • DLC「ARK: Extinction」 ※ Scheduled to launch in spring 2023

      • Bonus “Deformation Pack”※ Scheduled to launch in spring 2023

  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass

    • Release date: Available on February 24, 2023

    • Game price: HK$158 / digital version only

    • Included content:

      • DLC「ARK: GENESIS – PART 1」 ※ Scheduled to launch in summer 2023

      • DLC「ARK: GENESIS – PART 2」 ※ Scheduled to launch in summer 2023

      • Bonus “Mini HLN-A Style Pack”※ Launched on February 24, 2023

