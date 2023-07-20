Arkane Austin’s Job Listing Suggests Return to Single-Player Adventure Games

Arkane Austin Shifts Focus Back to Single-Player Adventures After Redfall Disappointment

Arkane, the renowned game development studio behind hit titles like Dishonored and Prey, recently took a leap of faith by venturing into the realm of multiplayer gaming with their latest release, Redfall. However, the game failed to live up to expectations, leaving players and critics alike feeling unsatisfied.

Redfall was criticized for being incomplete and lacking the promised features. It was considered a disappointment for a studio that had built a strong reputation for delivering unique and intelligent single-player adventures. Recognizing the need for change, Arkane Austin seems determined to return to their roots.

The first indication of this turnaround comes from a recent job listing by Arkane Austin, as pointed out by Twitter user IdleSloth84_. The studio is searching for a lead technical engineer who is familiar with “single-player action RPGs and immersive sims.” This strongly hints at their intentions to focus on developing single-player games once again.

Furthermore, the job listing mentions that the next project will be a triple-A game. This confirms that both Bethesda and Microsoft, who acquired Arkane Studios in 2020, still believe in the studio’s potential despite the disappointing outcome of Redfall.

Fans of Arkane’s previous works will surely be excited to see the studio returning to what they excel at: creating immersive and well-crafted single-player adventures. While the details of their upcoming project remain under wraps, the fact that Arkane is actively seeking talent who specialize in single-player games suggests they are determined to regain their reputation and deliver a game that will captivate players once again.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits updates on Arkane’s next venture, it is clear that the studio is committed to learning from their past mistakes and delivering the quality experiences they are known for. With their expertise and renewed focus, fans can hope for another memorable single-player adventure that will remind us of the greatness of Arkane Studios.

