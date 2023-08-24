Armored Core 6: Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire Launches with Lazy Bag Media Score Integration

Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire Set to Launch on August 25th

After years of anticipation, the new installment in the Armored Core series, titled “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” or Armored Core 6, is set to be released on August 25th. The highly awaited game launch information has been organized by the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel, providing details such as the opening time for each version, hardware specifications, and media ratings.

The game will be available on multiple platforms including Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Console players will get a head start as they will be able to play the game from 0:00 on August 25th (Hong Kong time) or 12:00 on August 24th. The Steam version will be available 6 hours later than the console version. The price for the game is set at 479 Hong Kong dollars across all platforms, although some online game sales platforms are offering the Steam version at a discounted price.

For those eager to get their hands on the physical version of the game, it has been reported that some retail stores in Hong Kong have already stocked up. Players can visit these stores after work to try their luck and potentially start playing even before the digital version is available.

Concerns have been raised by players who have not played the previous installments of the Armored Core series. However, the official statement assures that “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” is designed to be accessible for new players, ensuring a smooth experience even for those unfamiliar with the franchise.

The game is set in the fictional outer space planet “Rubicon 3” and revolves around the discovery of a mysterious substance called “Coral,” which serves as a highly efficient energy source. The sudden explosion of Coral led to the sealing off of Rubicon 3. However, 100 years later, conflicts erupt between alien companies and rebels over control of Coral. Players will take on the role of independent mercenaries infiltrating Rubicon 3, becoming embroiled in the factional struggles surrounding Coral.

In terms of gameplay, “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” offers a highly mobile robot combat experience. Players can challenge various levels and engage in exciting boss battles using self-assembled mechas. The movement, attack methods, and fighting styles of the mechas can be significantly altered based on the selection and combination of parts.

In addition to the PVE content, the game places significant importance on PVP battles. Players can participate in online battles against each other using their customized mechas. Modes such as 1v1 single challenge and 3v3 team battles are available, and there will be a leaderboard to determine the strongest mercenary.

Although the game has received positive reviews from game media worldwide, it should be noted that these reviews are based on the single-player content. PVP enthusiasts may have to wait for feedback on the multiplayer experience.

The console version of “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” supports different resolutions and frame rates. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions offer 2160p resolution at 60FPS, while the Xbox Series S provides 1440p resolution at 60FPS. The Xbox One X and PS4 Pro offer 2160p and 1800p resolutions, respectively, at 30FPS.

For PC players, the minimum system requirements include a 64-bit Windows 10, Intel Core i7-4790K or Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, 12GB memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with DirectX Version 12, and 60GB of free hard disk space. The recommended system requirements include a 64-bit Windows 10, Intel Core i7-7700 or Intel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 12GB memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 590 or Intel Arc A750, with DirectX Version 12 and 60GB of free hard disk space.

With the launch of “Machine Wars Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire” just around the corner, fans of the Armored Core series can look forward to an action-packed and immersive gaming experience.

