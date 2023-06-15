We’ve only had a few small previews of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon since it was announced at the last Game Awards in December 2022. FromSoftware’s mech action game may be an under-the-radar series to Western audiences, but Rubicon Fire will open its universe to all players simultaneously on August 25. It would also be a sort of “reboot” for the saga, the community’s trust in FromSoft in recent years has furthered its ARPGs like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring.

We were really looking forward to seeing how much of the DNA of a studio we all know is in Armored Core VI, or how different it is from the aforementioned games, so we were delighted to attend a video demo by game producers Yasunori Ogura and Atsuo Yoshimura.

Ogura starts by putting into context what exactly the armor core is. It’s a series of action RPG games that has revolved around FromSoftware since its inception, with the first installment released for the PlayStation in 1997. The basic concept is that we are the pilots of these battle robots that we can customize to our liking to develop a unique fighting style against other mechs. Assembling different parts for weapons and robots changes not only the fighting style, but also the movement and unique playstyle of each player.

From the beginning, the two producers have emphasized that fluidity and affinity with the controls have been one of the central axes of the development of the sixth game, while expanding the game map and introducing dynamic situations and combat scenarios with multiple solutions, Effectively following the style and tone of the studio’s latest games.

Regarding the scale of the game, the levels are designed in three dimensions, which means verticality and distance will be elements to consider. A very refined space that favors cross-action and a sense of massive combat. In the video, we were able to see different environments, such as vast desert areas, snowy landscapes, and large industrial facilities, all designed for us to move nimbly atop these powerful mech armors. Although Fire of the Rubicon is essentially played as a single-player game, here again we’ll find a PvP multiplayer game that can challenge other players in battle.

At some point in the demo, the difficulty theme inevitably came up, which the developers believe is a fundamental part of the studio’s games (and from experience, we can’t argue with that). In Armored Core VI, we’ll be fighting very hard battles, in which progress will be marked by the same concepts as Souls: observation, practice, trial and error. Of course, mech customization goes a lot in this direction, as we have to choose carefully which weapons or upgrades we install to exploit the environment and enemy weaknesses.

At this point, the video demo for one of the game’s first main missions begins, with the goal of capturing a factory called Grid 086. Not much is known about the overall narrative, but it perfectly illustrates everything we’ve been told so far. In 086, we faced off against a group of enemies called the RaD, and the mission was spread over two scenarios (one outside the facility and one inside the facility). After a video introduction explaining the mission’s objectives, the player deploys an impressively armored combat droid with different weapons mounted on its arms and on a platform mounted on the back of the chassis. The droid begins to move by utilizing the platforms and pipes that connect each part of the area, as well as the thrusters located on the mech’s limbs and back, which quickly prove to be very useful not only for climbing to high places, but also for quickly dodging enemy projectiles. These so-called “Assault Boosts” have a cooldown (equivalent to stamina here), so you have to pick the right moment to push yourself in any direction.

As we approached the factory, we saw a group of enemies guarding the main entrance, but we were also told that if we took advantage of the versatility of movement, we could also reach other passages, such as the drawbridge located above. But today is not the day to hide from enemies, because it’s time to try combat in a real test.

Combat is based on a combination of light artillery and various short- and medium-range missiles, as well as powerful melee charges that blast other droids into the air. After defeating the first garrison, we reached the main gate, where a new type of armor ambushed us. This enemy appears to be stronger than previous enemies, and in addition to having a very different appearance, it also has a new attack pattern. After watching him from a distance while dodging his shots, we use the Assault Boost to stick him and hit him hard in melee, which destabilizes the machine and provides the opportunity to unload our entire arsenal and destroy him A nice opening. Repair kits (yes, mechs also have “Estus flasks”) restore the armor to 100% before going to the factory.

Standing in the corner in front of a large room, we could use the scanner to identify enemies in the area without giving away our position, which is a plus, as the scenery doesn’t seem to accentuate their presence until you’re away very close. After marking our target, the player emerges from cover and takes it down with no problem with a quick surprise attack. Shortly after, however, another new ambush caught us off guard and destroyed the armor.

It would be a pain to think about starting from scratch at this point, but in Armored Core there are checkpoints in the middle of missions to avoid having to travel all the way again (which is appreciated). We haven’t seen a respawn point that we have to activate at any time, so it appears to be an automatic feature of the game. Also, if we see that armored weapons are needed at a supply point, we can modify it before returning to the save point. Players replenish repair kits and ammunition, and prefer to replace certain parts of the robot’s structure, which, in addition to changing attack and defense properties, completely changes the robot’s movement. With a new combination of reversible legs, he manages to gain enough agility, this time, to take out the last group of enemies and stand in front of the boss fight, at which point the demo ends.

At this point, I’m pretty hooked because they really managed to translate the gameplay, versatility, and excitement of Souls into a giant mech fighting game that feels like we’re fighters in any of their other games or Balanced like a mage.

While we hope to be able to control our droids in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon soon, we’re already looking forward to the August 25th release, when we’ll be able to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 play it on . We’re also told that the PS4 version will be a free upgrade to the current generation, something that many gamers who buy Sony’s console in the coming months will surely appreciate.