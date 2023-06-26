Armored Core VI rated “Teen” by ESRB – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Starting today, we’re officially less than two months away from the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But will it actually happen, or are we yet another disappointing delay?

Fortunately, it appears the game will be released as planned. In a good sign, the game has now received a US age rating from the ESRB and is considered suitable for teens and up. It seems like some references to sci-fi drugs and minor profanity are the worst things a gamer can be exposed to. Here’s the reasoning behind the teen classification:

“This is a third-person shooter game in which the player assumes the role of a mercenary on a military mission. The player pilots a mechanized combat suit (mech) and uses machine guns, rocket launchers, missiles, and melee-style attacks to destroy enemies (such as , other mechs, tanks, helicopters). Combat is usually fast-paced, with realistic gunfire and large explosions – damaged battle suits often burst into fiery wreckage/scattered debris. The game contains dialogue/text References to fictional drugs (e.g., “Poison pillers caught in a power struggle in the Coral drug trade”; “Nobody’s going to get excited about this”; “You’d have to bring the Rubicon’s blessing to life…with a snap A bang and hiss hits your brain. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches August 25th on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

