Armored Core VI shows 4 minutes of gameplay – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The gameplay trailer we did back in April for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon did show off some cool-looking combat, but due to the very cinematic photography and editing, it’s hard to tell what it would be like to play. Alberto was lucky enough to see the game play earlier this month as part of the Summer Game Fest, and now it’s finally our turn.

From Software has released a video showing over 4 minutes of HUD-less gameplay from Armor Core VI, giving us a chance to see how the camera actually works, the flow of fighting other mechs, the custom menu, and what it’s like to meet a boss . I can understand why the devs were more eager to compare it to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice than to Elden Ring, as this is definitely faster than the latter.

what do you think?

