Home » Armored Core VI shows 4 minutes of gameplay – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Technology

Armored Core VI shows 4 minutes of gameplay – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

by admin
Armored Core VI shows 4 minutes of gameplay – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The gameplay trailer we did back in April for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon did show off some cool-looking combat, but due to the very cinematic photography and editing, it’s hard to tell what it would be like to play. Alberto was lucky enough to see the game play earlier this month as part of the Summer Game Fest, and now it’s finally our turn.

From Software has released a video showing over 4 minutes of HUD-less gameplay from Armor Core VI, giving us a chance to see how the camera actually works, the flow of fighting other mechs, the custom menu, and what it’s like to meet a boss . I can understand why the devs were more eager to compare it to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice than to Elden Ring, as this is definitely faster than the latter.

what do you think?

See also  NZZ has to shut down the newspaper production system after a cyber attack

You may also like

Linux kernel: vulnerability allows denial of service and...

“Decisive Moment” anti-cheating latest trick “phantom”, let cheaters...

Greentech Austria: EnergieWien and Actility launch LoRaWAN network...

To avoid disputes over copyright issues, Valve will...

Films and series on Amazon Prime Video in...

The problem with the net balcony power plant

Who am I? What is love? It will...

Razer Launches New Symmetrical Gaming Mouse Cobra Series,...

1.4nm chip target in the future…

WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, storage per content...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy