Armored Core VI: the FromSoftware robots are back. Excellence is not for everyone

Listen to the audio version of the article

The case of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (available from August 25 for PC, Playstation and Xbox) is curious: ten years after its predecessor and 26 from the title that inaugurated the sci-fi action series based on the combat of gigantic fully configurable mechs ( idea of ​​​​director and designer Shōji Kawamori), Armored Core VI marks an almost return to the origins by a studio, FromSoftware, which in the meantime has become the global emblem of completely different video games. Games, culminating in over twenty million copies sold by Elder Ring, capable of creating a genre in itself, distinguished by a perfect balance and a difficulty bordering on punishing, deserving of a definition of its own: the “Souls Like”, from one of the most successful sagas of the award-winning company, Dark Souls.

Fires of Rubicon also had to face an additional challenge: to meet the expectations of Hidetaka Miyazaki, game director who has risen to the Olympus of the sector, as well as current president of FromSoftware, which links the beginning of his collaboration with the Tokyo studio to the Armored Core series .

In other words, the sixth chapter of the series, entrusted to the direction of Masaru Yamamura, had to maintain continuity with the previous titles, aimed at a niche, and at the same time deal with a new audience and with the global popularity acquired by the FromSoftware production (the turnover of the Elder Ring alone, published in 2022, to date is close to 700 million euros).

In a nutshell, the goal has been achieved: Armored Core VI distills the good things done by FromSoftware in the last fifteen years while respecting the spirit and aficionados of the robotic series, who in the depth of the menus for assembling the mechs and in the perfect readability of fights will feel at home.

Which, of course, does not mean it is a game for everyone, nor that it is free from even obvious defects.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Live-Action Trailer

Plot, setting, spirit (metallic)

Armored Core VI tells of a future where humanity has developed an interstellar civilization. Discovered on the frontier planet, Rubicon 3, a substance called Coral, both an extraordinary energy source and a channel for the dissemination of data, the optimism for a bright future soon shatters in an apocalypse, caused precisely by the new resource, which with “Ibis fires” jeopardize its solar system. Fifty years after the catastrophe, however, it turns out that despite having contaminated entire planets the Coral is not exhausted. It is only ready to generate a new gold rush, in which every corporation, regardless of the costs and damages to the inhabitants, is ready to do anything to control the reserves. The player, a slave mercenary whose story is revealed thanks to the information provided by a faceless supervisor – through an intercom that evokes Metal Gear Solid – must regain a dignity. To do this, at the helm of his mech deployed on Rubicon 3, he needs unspecified upper floors. The synthesis between the two souls of Fires of Rubicon – respect for the legacy and confrontation with a new and potentially vast audience – is already evident in its narrative premises: dark atmospheres, cryptic and thematic plot – a universe in which human destinies seem subordinated to forces beyond their control – they clearly derive from FromSoftware’s recent approach. Even without the contribution of storytellers such as George RR “Game of Thrones” Martin – to whom we owe the plot of Elder Ring – it is evident how much the unveiling of history, of one’s history, is a matter of the player’s will. In this sense Armored Core VI seems the metaphor of a desperate search for the ghost inside the machine, a ghost – an individual humanity – which seems unable to succumb to what is bigger, bigger. No less obvious is what is can completely do without it (the research and the narrative côté). The heart of the game, while assisted by some highly effective cut-scenes, is elsewhere: it is in the management of the equipment and in the ability to make robotic assemblies the strength of one’s approach in battle.Less evident is that Armored Core VI can end in three different ways. To discover them all you need to repeat some key missions making different choices each time.

What we liked

Without too many panegyrics, Armored Core VI is what the series would have always wanted to be: a declination of chess in a science fiction scenario in which robots with an amazing design – an evident homage to the Japanese tradition from the samurai to Patlabor through Gundam – can give each other blows in any way conceivable. The assembly of the mechs – the “chess” approach – is an integral part of the gaming experience, which must always take into account the three-dimensionality of the battlefield – you fly and not a little – and the specifics of the opponents. Each part of the robot, from the thrusters to the legs, up to the chip that allows a different range of the weapons, and above all the combination of each single piece gives different and tangible results during conflicts. The masterful management of the shot, the fluid dynamism of the fights and their perfect comprehensibility are pure essence FromSoftware (they look like a distillation of Sekiro, from 2019): to be defeated, the enemies – especially the bosses – must first be studied in detail , then approach with the most appropriate set-up, then face off showing off hand-eye coordination not for everyone. It is necessary to underline how the combination enhances the satisfaction of victory, but also how the necessary patience and persistence can discourage the more casual player. From the first iconic chapter, sold in its Xbox version with a hardware interface for collectors – the reproduction of a mech cockpit – the ups and downs of the series find a solution in Fires of Rubicon. Its merits are highlighted by the boundless maps, but reach their peak in the “arenas”, levels which, by simulating virtual reality, force you to face your opponents without the possibility of escape (fixed targeting, capable of horrifying long-standing, it’s actually one of the more apt novelties of the chapter). You love big bots and an experience where calm reflection anticipates hell in battle, Armored Core VI would have the droids you are looking for.

What we didn’t like.

It’s okay to honor one’s roots, above all, pardon the pun, by eliminating its woodiness, but a certain repetitiveness would have been better avoided. It should be specified that in this chapter the fact of being able, even at will, to repeat all the missions is part of the experience: primarily because, as mentioned, it is the only way to reveal all the endings. Then because each remake guarantees credits and additional equipment, useful for improving the configuration of your mech. It’s an element that also allows you to replay fights you’ve already won with radically different tactical approaches. Of course, always you want to do it. It is in fact on the disposition to sacrifice that the worst flaw of Armored Core VI manifests itself, that is its hero-proof learning curve (of patience). If the degree of difficulty, however and always high, FromSoftware has made an identity flag, almost always showing off a perfect balance of its titles, in Armored Core VI the authors sin of presumption, sadism or at least of superficiality: some bosses can look like a wall unsurpassed and, even more serious, completely immeasurable compared to the moment in which the game imposes them. It is not uncommon to take dozens of attempts to defeat a particularly grim enemy. Even worse is that sometimes you don’t know if you’re really getting better, or why. You can spend two hours to defeat an opponent and spend the next four without ever succumbing (by the way, the single player campaign lasts between 20 and 25 hours). Although corrective patches are not excluded – a trick that FromSoftware has already adopted with previous productions – the frustration can rise so much that the game is abandoned. It’s a shame (and a gross flaw), because Armored Core VI would reserve many other enjoyments.

In the future, perhaps.

Speaking of advances, one of the aspects that could actually mark a significant turning point for the whole series still remains invaluable: multiplayer. What the game has made available as we write these lines, with maps where it is possible to confront one-on-one, or three-on-three, promises to make Armored Core VI one of the most engaging, enduring and hilarious titles of recent years, especially if fights are sought in which to show off well-tested team tactics and intelligence in assembling the deployment of mechs. The servers currently active, however, do not allow match-making up to par and force you to play in lobbies or closed groups, by force of restricted things. It cannot be ruled out that this will be resolved shortly. And, at that point, it is guaranteed that Armored Core’s robotic chess will be played much longer than expected. For now, Fires of Rubicon is the most hardcore title of FromSoftware production. The player decides whether it is a strength or a weakness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

