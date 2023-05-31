Home » Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be in The Expendables 4 – Gamereactor
Technology

Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be in The Expendables 4 – Gamereactor

by admin
Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be in The Expendables 4 – Gamereactor

It’s been a long, bumpy road for the fourth installment in the Expendables action franchise. The film, which was made on and off for over five years, saw actors come and go in various situations, and now we finally have confirmation from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself that he won’t be in the film.

In an interview with Parade, the aging actor confirmed that he had spoken to Sylvester Stallone about the film and mentioned that he was simply not interested anymore. It doesn’t feel particularly fresh or interesting.

“It’s done, I’m not in it,”

“I said, ‘You know what, we’ve done this, I’ve gotten away with it. He really got it.

Even Stallone himself has expressed interest in leaving the movie series behind and passing the baton to some new, younger talent. More specifically, Jason Statham is talked about taking over, and if there’s a fifth movie, it’ll likely be under his direction. “The Expendables 4” will be released on September 22.

Do you think the old guys should get off the ship and let the younger ones go on, or is the concept of The Expendables just outdated?

See also  AX1800 Dual Band, Swingable Antenna MSI AX1800 WiFi USB Wireless Network Card- HKEPC Hardware in Computer Field

You may also like

Recommendation: the XLayer Power Bar in the test,...

We talk about the PlayStation Show on the...

WhatsApp working on screen sharing feature- TECHBOOK

The product workers: part-time product owners

The best extensions to use ChatGPT on Chrome...

COMPUTEX 2023: ASUS exhibited ROG Matrix GeForce RTX...

“Lanz und Precht” Podcast: All important information at...

The best extensions to use ChatGPT on Chrome...

How does Nvidia’s layout go from GPU to...

Self-made robot cars in a spectacular race

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy