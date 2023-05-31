Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be in The Expendables 4 – Gamereactor

It’s been a long, bumpy road for the fourth installment in the Expendables action franchise. The film, which was made on and off for over five years, saw actors come and go in various situations, and now we finally have confirmation from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself that he won’t be in the film.

In an interview with Parade, the aging actor confirmed that he had spoken to Sylvester Stallone about the film and mentioned that he was simply not interested anymore. It doesn’t feel particularly fresh or interesting.

“It’s done, I’m not in it,”

“I said, ‘You know what, we’ve done this, I’ve gotten away with it. He really got it.

Even Stallone himself has expressed interest in leaving the movie series behind and passing the baton to some new, younger talent. More specifically, Jason Statham is talked about taking over, and if there’s a fifth movie, it’ll likely be under his direction. “The Expendables 4” will be released on September 22.

Do you think the old guys should get off the ship and let the younger ones go on, or is the concept of The Expendables just outdated?