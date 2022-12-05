Fruit fans, don’t wait! Apple (Apple) iPad 10 and the Wi-Fi version of M2 iPad Pro have been discovered by sharp-eyed netizens on Apple’s official website and are on sale again. These two models are now (5th) under order, and they can get them this Friday. , several weeks faster than the “Wi-Fi + Mobile Network” version that went on sale last month.

The M2 version of the iPad has the same appearance as the M1 version. It is only upgraded to the M2 chip and adds a “suspension function”. When using the second-generation Apple Pencil before it touches the screen, it can accurately display the writing position of the Apple Pencil on the screen. The M1 version is more expensive from 3,000 yuan to 7,650 yuan, and the price starts from 27,900 yuan.

The M2 version of iPad Pro has added a “floating function”, which can accurately display the writing position of the Apple Pencil on the screen before the second-generation Apple Pencil touches the screen. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

The iPad 10 offers a 4-color design, upgraded to A14 chip, removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, changed the interface to Type-C, and changed the lens to a horizontal lens, which is very convenient for users who often video, but it is not the same as the iPad 9 Similarly, if you continue to use the first-generation Apple Pencil, you need to spend money to buy an adapter when charging. “United News Network” also reported why the first-generation Apple Pencil is still used. In addition, the price of the iPad 10 is also 4,000 to 4,500 yuan more expensive, starting at 14,900 yuan.

The iPad 10 is available in 4 colors. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

“Lianhe News Network” measured that no matter which model of the iPad Pro is the iPad 10 or the M2 version, if you place an order for the Wi-Fi version today (5), the soonest you can get it will be on December 9, which is this Friday. Get a hot new iPad; and the “Wi-Fi + mobile network” version that went on sale on November 22, if you place an order now, you will have to wait until December 20 at the earliest. The waiting time is quite long, but no matter where it is Various versions and capacities cannot be found in Apple direct sales storespick upFruit fans need to pay attention.

The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the iPad 10 64GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

