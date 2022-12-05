Home Technology Arrived in 4 days!Apple iPad 10, M2 version iPad Pro Wi-Fi version is suddenly on sale, “Mobile Internet version” is sold first but late | 3C home appliances crazy | Digital
Technology

Arrived in 4 days!Apple iPad 10, M2 version iPad Pro Wi-Fi version is suddenly on sale, “Mobile Internet version” is sold first but late | 3C home appliances crazy | Digital

by admin
Arrived in 4 days!Apple iPad 10, M2 version iPad Pro Wi-Fi version is suddenly on sale, “Mobile Internet version” is sold first but late | 3C home appliances crazy | Digital

Fruit fans, don’t wait! Apple (Apple) iPad 10 and the Wi-Fi version of M2 iPad Pro have been discovered by sharp-eyed netizens on Apple’s official website and are on sale again. These two models are now (5th) under order, and they can get them this Friday. , several weeks faster than the “Wi-Fi + Mobile Network” version that went on sale last month.

The M2 version of the iPad has the same appearance as the M1 version. It is only upgraded to the M2 chip and adds a “suspension function”. When using the second-generation Apple Pencil before it touches the screen, it can accurately display the writing position of the Apple Pencil on the screen. The M1 version is more expensive from 3,000 yuan to 7,650 yuan, and the price starts from 27,900 yuan.

The M2 version of iPad Pro has added a “floating function”, which can accurately display the writing position of the Apple Pencil on the screen before the second-generation Apple Pencil touches the screen. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

The iPad 10 offers a 4-color design, upgraded to A14 chip, removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, changed the interface to Type-C, and changed the lens to a horizontal lens, which is very convenient for users who often video, but it is not the same as the iPad 9 Similarly, if you continue to use the first-generation Apple Pencil, you need to spend money to buy an adapter when charging. “United News Network” also reported why the first-generation Apple Pencil is still used. In addition, the price of the iPad 10 is also 4,000 to 4,500 yuan more expensive, starting at 14,900 yuan.

The iPad 10 is available in 4 colors. (reposted from Apple's official website)
The iPad 10 is available in 4 colors. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

“Lianhe News Network” measured that no matter which model of the iPad Pro is the iPad 10 or the M2 version, if you place an order for the Wi-Fi version today (5), the soonest you can get it will be on December 9, which is this Friday. Get a hot new iPad; and the “Wi-Fi + mobile network” version that went on sale on November 22, if you place an order now, you will have to wait until December 20 at the earliest. The waiting time is quite long, but no matter where it is Various versions and capacities cannot be found in Apple direct sales storespick upFruit fans need to pay attention.

See also  The Witcher Remake will come after The Witcher 4

The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the iPad 10 64GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple's official website)
The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the iPad 10 64GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple's official website)
The entire series of iPad 10 and M2 version of iPad Pro are on sale. If you place an order now (5th), you can get the goods as soon as December 9th. The picture shows the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi version. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Arrived in 4 days!Apple iPad 10, M2 version iPad Pro Wi-Fi version is suddenly on sale, “Mobile Internet version” sold first but arrived late

Fruit fans, don’t wait! Apple (Apple) iPad 10 and the Wi-Fi version of M2 iPad Pro have been discovered by sharp-eyed netizens on Apple’s official website and are on sale again. These two models are now (5th) under order, and they can get them this Friday. , several weeks faster than the “Wi-Fi + Mobile Network” version that went on sale last month.

Video / dismantling for you to see! iPad 10 does not support the 2nd generation Apple Pencil “not clearing inventory” because of this key

Apple (Apple) recently started selling the cheap version of the iPad 10. “United News Network” once unboxed the difference between the iPad 10 and the iPad 9. The outside world is also surprised why the new iPad can only use the first-generation Apple Pencil. Now some foreign media directly dismantle it. Explaining the iPad 10 and exposing the reason why “the second-generation Apple Pencil cannot be used” is not like the previous netizen said to clear the inventory of the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple M2 Max Geekbench running points exposed!It is rumored that the new version of MacBook Pro will debut on this day

It is rumored that the MacBook Pro with Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is expected to be launched between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023. Recently, foreign media broke the news that an unexposed Apple Silicon processor appeared on the Geekbench platform. It is rumored that this The chip is Apple M2 Max, and the running scores of single-core and multi-core have improved.

How much monthly salary can buy “Apple Family Meal”?The online war is too poor, here is the whole set for you to see

Many people are proud of using Apple devices, and even use iPhones, iPads and other “Apple Family Meals”. One netizen wondered, what is the monthly salary to enjoy the “top” Apple full meals? It aroused positive and negative debates among netizens, and some netizens complained that he is so top-notch, “It’s really poverty that limits your imagination.”

Deyi digital AirPods Pro old trade-in discount up to 2,500 yuan to buy iPhone 14 with insurance and free Christmas luxury accessories gift box

The fruit powder Christmas gift shopping list is here! Deyi Digital will start selling AirPods Pro (2nd generation) in stores across Taiwan this weekend, and iPad Pro will also open stores at the same time…

Goodbye laser printers! Epson will stop selling and focus on inkjet models before 2026

Epson recently announced that it will stop selling laser printers before 2026 and will turn to inkjet printers in an all-round way. The reason is that inkjet printers are more environmentally friendly than laser printers from production to disposal. .

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy