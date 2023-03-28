Home Technology Arrow ECS, the new Commercial team for SMEs in Italy
Arrow ECS, the new Commercial team for SMEs in Italy

Arrow ECS, the new Commercial team for SMEs in Italy

The specialists of the new Commercial team, selected among the commercial and technical managers who have been working in Arrow ECS for years, will work together with the channel partners to package solutions aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises

Published on 27 Mar 2023

Michele Puccio, Country Manager Italy of Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions

Arrow Electronics pensa alle small and medium enterprisesor rather to the channel partners operating on the SMB (Small and Medium Business) segment by inaugurating a new work team called “team Commercial” which, made up of sales experts and specialized technicians who have been working within Arrow ECS for years, will focus on the hottest topics in the Digital Transformation e Cybersecurity.

The new operating unit, characterized by attention to the ICT needs that distinguish the largest portion of the market in our country, will operate in collaboration with channel partners to help them reduce the time it takes to acquire their skills to improve go-to-market strategies for SMB customers.

The Arrow ECS team will support channel partners with training and technical support

Armed with in-depth experience and comprehensive market knowledge, the Arrow ECS team will support channel partners in the‘analyze trends, identify the most suitable solutions to each need, implementing a rapid adoption enablement process.

But in addition to speeding up times, as the company explains in a note, it will be a question of overturning the “customer search for product sale” paradigm and entering more realistically into the logic of “solution for single need”.

To do this, the Arrow ECS Commercial team provides channel partners with awide range of resources functional to their businessincluding training, technical support and marketing services thanks to which they can be proactive and competitive and better meet the needs of their customers.

The importance of the PMI segment in Italy

“Arrow, with the preparation of this new team, demonstrates that it is aware of both the importance of the SMB segment in Italy and the growing need for Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity solutions – declares Michele Puccio, Country Manager Italy of Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions – Attention to market trends becomes an increasingly important aspect for us, as well as the ability to offer tailor-made solutions and effective support to channel partners in their development path”.

