Projects and demos that we will live with in the near future. Or that they are already affirming themselves in the present. Arrow Electronicspresent as gold partner at the Maker Make this year will show visitors how some of the most modern technologies interact with our daily life. Among the most interesting projects and demos that will be presented in collaboration with the producers, there will be the electronic nose (Bosch), the sensory glove (Kemet – Yageo Group), the motor control with S ramp (Analog Devices), il touchless Hmi solutions (NXP) and much more.

Probably the most curious of all these innovations is the so-called electronic nose or the BME688 sensor for environmental sensing with Bosch artificial intelligence. It is the first volatile organic compound (Cov) recognition sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated high-linearity, high-precision pressure, humidity and temperature sensors. This instrument is in fact able to learn the characteristics of a volatile organic compound thanks to the analysis of the molecules present in the air. After storing its composition as information, the sensor will be able to recognize it every time it detects it.

The sensory glove which consists of Kemet haptic actuators (Yageo Group), which simulate the natural sense of touch. This sensory glove features flexible piezoelectric technology featuring 4 or 6 actuators that can be individually controlled to generate high definition localized haptic feedback. In fact, these actuators help to create a natural “sense of touch”, increasing its realism, combining audio and video with the touch and thus improving the user experience.

The rampa S Trinamic di Analog Devices instead, it uses Trinamic Motor control technology to make it possible to quickly move a glass full of liquid without spilling its contents. Trinamic’s S ramp generator allows these rapid movements to be carried out by controlling the balance of the system, adjusting its position, speed and acceleration.

Finally, the touchless HMI solution di NXP allows facial, voice and gesture recognition, giving humans the possibility to interact with machines without touching them. It is a smart and innovative project that in a single MCU platform for HMI, allows the person to interface with the machine without the need to resort to traditional channels such as buttons or keyboards, obtaining the same results.