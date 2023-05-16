Art and artificial intelligence, new appointment with Re:Humanism

Back to Rome, with a new edition, the Re:Humanism exhibition, which we visited and talked about in 2021: the new appointment, called Sparks and Frictionsis still dedicated to the relationship between contemporary art and artificial intelligence and can be visited from 24 May to 18 June in the spaces of the Wegil, the cultural hub of the Lazio Region.

the exhibition, curated by Daniela Cotimbobrings together the projects of 12 artists from different backgrounds: the British Joey Holder and the American Alice Bucknell, Riccardo Giaccone, the Slovenian Robertina Sebjanic, Sahej Rahal from India, Pier Alfeo, Geneva PetrozziFederica di Pietrantonio, Yue Huang from China, Mara Oscar Cassianilo inglese Albert Barqué-Duran e Luca Pagan.

