

Serena Tabacchi

Serena Tabacchi * will talk about the new tech art on September 30th from 4.45 pm in Sala Fucine;



Filippo Lorenzin

Filippo Lorenzin ** moderates the panel on “culture and art nft” at 2:50 pm on 30 September, in the Duomo

The Dao (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) are a community act based on the promise of being able to make decisions together for a shared purpose. Members identify themselves through digital addresses (wallets), with which they collectively vote, through a system linked to the blockchain, what, how and when to collect a digital asset. The decision on which works to buy, sell or exchange is therefore made through a public action, also visible to any external agent, respecting the anonymity of individuals but giving visibility to their choices by sharing their digital addresses. The daos are based on the swarm intelligence approach, the collective behavior of decentralized and self-organized systems conceptualized in 1989 in the context of cellular robotic systems. Individual agents can only act in specific ways, and although there is no centralized control structure, local interactions between such agents lead to the emergence of “intelligent” global behaviors.

NFTs are fast objects. This means that decision making occurs at a much faster pace than in the traditional art world. Nft have been shown to support art so easy to reproduce that collecting a unique or rare digital work has proved to be the latest trend in collecting. The anonymity of collectors is also a new phenomenon to keep an eye on: if being a famous collector was one of the reasons why art collecting was important in society, today a digital wallet address can have a similar value. , even if we do not know the true identity of its owner. Some collectors, investors and art enthusiasts, known or anonymous, have begun to collect and structure themselves as they do the Dao, or by sharing the same vision for a project in which they collectively participate with the support of a financial or influence capital (token ) which gives them the right to vote in proportion to the number of tokens in their possession. Dao collecting is a practice that allows individuals to return to the shared nature of living in a community, a pre-Renaissance experience, when the concept of the individual did not prevail but of a community.

Since 2019 the MoCDA (Museum of Contemporary Digital Art) has promoted a creatively free approach, with initiatives aimed at creating opportunities for dialogue and comparison. The museum’s goal is to critically engage the public in the conversation about the nature and dynamics of contemporary digital art. This is made possible thanks to a curatorial approach that requires study and research but above all the active involvement of artists, very often called upon to present their creative path to the public. Thus was born “The Foundry”, a decentralized virtual artist’s residence with a collaborative approach between artists and curators, as well as the builders of metaverses.

* Co-founder and Director of the Museum of Contemporary Digital Art (MoCDA)

** Artistic Director MoCDA