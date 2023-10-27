Art to touch and feel, the ETT project at the Genoa Science Festival

Making art accessible to everyone, even to those with disabilities, especially those related to sight: this is the idea from which the Genoese company ETT started to create the prototype of a work that can be enjoyed not only with the eyes. Not a new idea (fortunately) but a well-executed idea, as we were able to personally verify on the occasion of the Science Festival, which takes place in the Ligurian capital until November 5th (full program here).

The heart of it all is the 1:1 scale reproduction of the bronze bas-relief Deposition in the tomb by Giambologna, a 16th century Flemish sculptor, whose original is on display in Genoa: “We laser-scanned it, then reconstructed it thanks to three-dimensional printing and enriched it with sensors to which different audio tracks are combined”, Manuela Serando, the project manager, explained to us.

Museums, tourist guides, schools: use cases

Evening today works in ETT as a content specialist and cultural project manager, but it is from his doctoral thesis in Study and Valorization of Historical Heritage that he the prototype exhibited at the Festival was bornin the area of ​​the Raise Innovation Village: “We collaborated with many visually impaired and blind volunteers and also with Uici representatives to understand how to make the work easier for them, what they were looking for and what their needs were”, he told us again.

In concrete terms, it works like this: in the lower part of the bas-relief, made of plastic material, there is a button that starts a vocal intro that explains how to use it; furthermore, i sensors embedded in various parts of the figure they are sensitive to touch (very sensitive, as we have been able to verify) and when activated they start others explanations refer to what you are touching.

All the structure is autonomousin the sense that the audio files, components and sensors are drowned inside and a support computer is not necessary to function: “You can activate Bluetooth or WiFi to connect to a pair of external headphones or earphones and also we can change audio tracks to accommodate different disabilitiesbecause visually impaired and blind people have different needs”, Serando explained to us again.

This, combined with the fact that the project can also be easily adapted to other needs, such as those of students (whether they have learning difficulties or not), makes the idea of ​​ETT particularly effective and modular: the company has made it clear to us that “it we can make versions for schoolsfor example to make geometry explanations easier or more engaging, use this technology for maps, for touristic guides and so on”.

A future that already exists

It’s not a hypothesis, it’s already reality: in Genoa, in the historic Via Garibaldi, there is a multisensory plastic installed inside Palazzo Rosso, also created by ETT, which does exactly this, that is, it explains the street (and above all the buildings that frame it) to visually impaired people, precisely through auditory and tactile stimulations.

More: in Bologna there is an entire museum (it’s called Anteros) based precisely on these concepts, born in 1999 and which today hosts dozens of three-dimensional reproductions of famous or very famous works, which visitors can somehow see through their hands.

The idea of ​​ETT is a further evolution of this conceptaided by technology and progress: “It took about a month of work to create this prototype – Serando told us – The one that required the most tempo it’s perhaps the collection of material and information, while the printing part took just a couple of days.” Come on costs there are no details, both because it is unpleasant to talk about money in these contexts and because “the project can be modulated not only on the basis of the client’s needs but also on the basis of his budget”. In what sense? “In the sense that we can possibly make it smaller, with fewer details, fewer sensors and fewer audio tracks, so as to reduce the final cost.” Which is actually a nice way to make a project made to make art accessible accessible.

