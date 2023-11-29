Artificial intelligence, Accenture will acquire the Italian Ammagamma

Accenture has agreed to acquire Ammagamma, a consultancy company that represents Italian excellence in innovation linked to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This operation comes as part of Accenture’s $3 billion global investment plan to accelerate the transformation of its clients through the large-scale application of artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2013 in Modena, Ammagamma operates in a crucial region for the country’s economic development, serving key sectors and supply chains from automotive to pharmaceuticals. Since 2021 it has doubled its staff of professionals and increased its turnover, working alongside leading companies in the energy, insurance, banking, utilities and media sectors and today it can count on a unique multidisciplinary group in Italy of 90 professionals expert in artificial intelligence, made up of engineers , mathematicians, economists, historians, philosophers and designers.

“We can’t wait to bring Ammagamma to Accenture to give a further acceleration in the growth path for the benefit of our country’s economy” – declares Mauro Macchi, president and CEO of Accenture Italia. “AI is the key technology to enable companies to be distinctive in their journey to enhance the Digital Core. We are convinced that Italian organizations must invest strategically in the cloud, in the use of data and in artificial intelligence to be even more competitive in markets around the world and contribute to raising the country’s technological coefficient. Ammagamma represents a fundamental investment in Italian excellence which will allow us to also create in Emilia-Romagna a center of specialization capable of retaining and attracting talent that Accenture will involve in the innovation projects of the main national and international players.”

the interview Why we need more women to deal with artificial intelligence by Andrea Daniele Signorelli 21 June 2021 “It is a moment of growth, but also of recognition for the human-centric approach that has always distinguished us, for our vision without mystifications of artificial intelligence as ‘simple’ applied mathematics, capable of bringing a positive impact to people, businesses and society”, says Fabio Ferrari, president of Ammagamma. “Becoming part of Accenture is the best possible recognition for the path, pioneering on some occasions, that we have traced so far”.

