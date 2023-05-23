Artificial intelligence according to Microsoft: a co-pilot and many plugins

If there’s one thing Microsoft’s latest build shows, it’s that artificial intelligence has definitely moved beyond the point where it was an abstract concept to become an economic opportunity. It’s one of several ways in which announcements from the annual developer conference for Windows and other Redmond software platforms can be interpreted, and if so many new features seem very technical, it’s because they are. Going to think about the new Azure features, for example, would mean going into the details of tools and technologies that very few use: but – this is the point – those who use them do it to create tools that then become common heritage. let’s take the success, even with the public, of ChatGPT, the most famous of the generative artificial intelligence platforms, straight out of science fiction books and ended up on the evening news (but also on the desk of the Privacy Guarantor): it works thanks to Azure, the platform Microsoft cloud. Which now offers new features for developers:

Who’s Afraid of Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace? by Caroline Milanese

11 Maggio 2023



Open AI in Azure

Among new features available to Azure developers, there is AI Content Safety, which will allow companies to create safer online environments and communities. The models are designed to detect hate, violence, sexuality and self-harm content in different languages ​​in both images and text. The templates assign a severity score to flagged content, telling human moderators which content needs urgent attention.

Azure Cognitive Search is a vector search system that allows developers to easily store, index and search by concepts beyond keywords using organizational data including text, images, audio, video and graphics. Developers will be able to build apps to generate personalized natural language responses, provide product recommendations, detect fraud, identify patterns in data, and more.

Additionally, a new Azure AI Content Safety service has been announced that will enable businesses to create safer online environments and communities. The models are designed to detect hate, violence, sexuality and self-harm content in different languages ​​in both images and text. The templates assign a severity score to flagged content, telling human moderators which content needs urgent attention.

Additionally, there are new features now in preview for Azure Cognitive Service for Language which will include the ability for developers to customize document synthesis in addition to previously announced features such as entity recognition, text classification, and conversational language understanding ( CLU), all powered by Azure OpenAI Service.

The Power Automate Translator connector enables developers with easy-to-use workflow automation to translate text and documents stored across multiple clouds, on-premises, or local storage. The plugin will help Azure OpenAI Service users translate a source text between any of the more than 125 languages ​​supported by Translator.

Proof ChatGPT for iPhone: how the OpenAI app works, which is not yet available in Italy by Bruno Ruffilli

19 Maggio 2023





The plugin economy

The ecosystem can also be seen on the other side of the supply chain: according to the model already used on ChatGPT, which includes plugins and extensions, Microsoft also announces that it will adopt the same open plugin standard allowing interoperability between ChatGPT and its products. After the app economy, born with the iPhone and smartphone boom, in Satya Nadella’s vision, it’s time for a new plugin economy.

Everyone can now use one platform to build plugins that work across consumer and business platforms, including ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. And if they use Azure OpenAI Service, it will by default be interoperable with these same plugin standards. This means developers can create experiences that allow people to interact with apps using the most natural user interface: human language.

As part of this shared platform, Bing is also adding plugin support. In addition to OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha, Microsoft will also have Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin and Zillow, among many others.

Artificial intelligence Altman to the US Congress: “We need rules for AI, as for nuclear power. I fear serious damage for society” by Archangel Rociola

16 Maggio 2023





Microsoft Store on Windows smarter

Visibility to potential customers must be guaranteed for the work of developers: for this reason, the Microsoft Store on Windows is enriched with new features. One, which will certainly be very popular, is the AI ​​Hub, a dedicated section that will curate the best AI experiences, built by the developer community and Microsoft. It’s an easy way to discover, learn and experience the everyday benefits of AI. In addition, Microsoft Store ads will expand from June with Microsoft Advertising to more than 150 regions, and will also be available in Bing search results. In the store, in addition to the individual reviews, there will also be a summary generated by the AI ​​which highlights its strengths and weaknesses.

The Co-Pilot

Another key concept that emerged from Build 2023 is that of Copilot, introduced some time ago in the Office Suite and in Microsoft professional tools, such as GitHub. already from the name, it outlines a relationship of fruitful collaboration between human beings and artificial intelligence, which becomes a useful tool for speeding up long and tedious processes, checking results, optimizing flows, but also for investigating new ideas and alternative paths. And now

Microsoft 365 Copilot provides personalized insights and assistance, helping you prioritize work, stay on top of your agenda, and ultimately achieve better results. Copilot works alongside people by integrating into the Microsoft 365 apps they use every day – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more – to unleash creativity, increase productivity and improve skills.

For example, in Word, you can kick-start your creative process so you never have to start from scratch again. Copilot offers a first draft for you to edit, saving you hours of writing, research, and editing. In PowerPoint, it helps to create presentations starting from a simple request, adding relevant content from a previously created document. And with Copilot in Excel you can analyze trends and create charts and tables of data.

Many will also appreciate another ability of Copilot, which in Outlook is able to summarize long mail exchanges and quickly suggest replies, to clear the inbox in minutes.

An expert for Windows

Copilot also comes inside Windows, where it provides personalized answers and can, for example, explain how to change a setting, play a playlist or open the right application. Windows Copilot leverages Bing Chat, web search, and can even include current context across a user’s applications to help them get more accurate answers. In some ways, it’s an evolved version of the old Clippy, for those who remember: Windows Copilot can be docked in a side pane of the screen so it stays on top of other apps, ready to provide assistance at all times.