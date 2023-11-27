Artificial Intelligence also in the ventilation of homes

Listen to the audio version of the article

If generative AI is in fact at the center of global attention, it must also be said that the one applied to things is making giant strides. And it is no coincidence, for example, that the Chinese giant Xiaomi – considered among the leaders of the Artificial Intelligence of things – is highly appreciated by analysts.

Today the story is very Italian, however. And it is that of Fantini Cosmi, a Milanese SME with over 80 years of history that exports to 70 countries. A company that has decided to use Artificial Intelligence in controlled mechanical ventilation. That is, in those fans that are used to recycle air in homes (decentralized ventilation and extraction with heat recovery).

The product is called Con Ecocomfort 2.0 Smart, and can also be controlled by voice via the Amazon Alexa speakers. It has a series of “intelligent” features that make it one of the company’s flagship products, because it uses artificial intelligence algorithms to improve air quality and human well-being.

The unit works with the principle of regenerative heat recovery, through a ceramic heat exchanger placed inside the device which accumulates the heat released by the air flow entering or exiting the room and returns it when the flow reverses its direction . The ventilation unit is controlled by a DC Brushless motor with reverse cycle operation which allows continuous exchange of air between inside and outside.

Shared dynamic geolocation adaptively calculates the actual time of approach/departure of people in the family unit from the home, modulating the speeds of the decentralized VMC to avoid energy waste and guarantee the quality of the air when you are at home.