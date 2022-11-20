Listen to the audio version of the article

Time is a scarce resource and it is not even renewable. For those who love technological things, allocating minutes, hours or entire afternoons to learning how to use new software, experimenting with an electronic gadget or having fun with a video game is undoubtedly a pleasure (as well as being part of their job). So let’s try to choose an experience to devote time to in the upcoming Christmas holidays. We want it with a not too flat learning curve, basically fun, in line with the spirit of the times and possibly free. The first thought goes to the text-to-image applications that have been talked about a lot in recent months.

So let’s talk about Dall-E 2, the most popular and talked-about app developed by the San Francisco company OpenAI. His skill is to transform text descriptions into hyper-realistic images. Since July 21 Dall-E 2 is officially available to anyone in beta, but there is an access list. The company says it has invited 1 million people. But it’s not difficult to test. Users can build using free credits that replenish each month and purchase additional credits in 115-generation increments for $15. So if the goal is to try and understand how it works, this is certainly the easiest and most amazing place to start. In fact, the first time you have the strange feeling that someone is listening. Enter a caption in English and an algorithm searches for images on the web and composes them to try to give an artistic form to your thought. The result is imperfect, sometimes surreal, and for this very reason amazing. Especially when you try to generate variations from a photo of yourself and find someone dressed like you but it’s not you. The possibility of making variations isn’t infinite, of course, but if the approach is «tourist» then that’s fine. Bear in mind that Ai knows nothing, if you write «hand» don’t be surprised if you get hands with six or more fingers.

If, on the other hand, you are an artist and want to try to understand how to use these tools in a professional way, then the advice is to move towards Midjourney, for example, which is still text-to-images intelligence software but has filters and styles that “copy” pictorial genres and past artists. «Théâtre D’opéra Spatial», which won first prize at the Colorado State Fair art competition, was created by Jason Allen with Midjourney. Stable Diffusion, on the other hand, is a deep machine learning model released in 2022. It understands Italian, a little, and also has a community on Discord. But he is careful with the use of this generative art form. In fact, the site reads: “Since these models were trained on image-text pairs from the Internet, the model could reproduce some of the society’s prejudices”. Furthermore, the software is released under the Creative ML OpenRAIL-M license which promotes free and responsible use of AI works.

There are also those who – correctly – bring to the table the issue of controlling one’s work as an artist. As we well know, these systems also learn (train themselves) through the work of artists and users. The DeviantArt community has launched DreamUp, its own AI art generator that aims to be “safe and fair” for creators. In the sense that the user-artist can choose whether the «machine» can use his own style. The site also gives you the power to declare whether or not to allow your work to be used in datasets used to train third-party AI models. It’s like asking the machine that is learning from us not to copy the artist who produces it. For a layman, it may seem a contradiction, because these tools learn styles from us and how images are assembled according to our wishes. But what would happen if they entered into competitions with those who thrive on their talent (and style)? The question may also extend beyond art.