Artificial intelligence and Italian SMEs: the real risk is not starting

“We want to be the point of reference for companies wishing to fully understand the challenges and opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence. For this reason, in this first appointment of the Close Up cycle, we have decided to focus on a current and fundamental topic, in order to to provide clarity and illuminate new opportunities for the business community.” This is how Sergio Rossi, Manager and Deputy Secretary General of the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Chamber of Commerce, opened the conference promoted by the Milan, Monza-Brianza and Lodi Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Punto Impresa Digitale. A 360° overview of the state of innovation in small-medium enterprises in Lombardy. Among the speakers, Marianna Ganapini of the Union College of New York who introduced the ethical and social challenges connected to the development of AI, emphasizing the need for a conscious and responsible approach in the implementation of these advanced technologies.

Carlo Antonelli, International Business Director of Fiera Milano, illustrated the current panorama of Artificial Intelligence in Italy, focusing above all on the lively reality of Milan. He stressed that fears about AI have been around for some time, but the time has come to overcome them, as AI is already a reality in most industrial and economic sectors.

Gian Luca Comandini – Direttore di The Block Chain Management School e Chairman AIXa 2023, Guido Di Fraia – Vice Rector of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence and President of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory of the Iulm University of Milan and Alexius Cassani – CTO of Cortilia, they discussed the added value of AI for companies. Cassani provided an overview of the different types of AI, highlighting the differences between classic and generative AI. He highlighted how the adoption of tools based on generative AI can improve the internal efficiency of companies and accelerate the development of innovative solutions for customers.

Di Fraia illustrated how Artificial Intelligence can optimize corporate marketing strategies, allowing companies to achieve more effective and efficient results. Comandini brought attention to the customer experience, highlighting how AI can enrich and improve both the shopping experience and the interaction with the products and services offered by companies.

The testimonies of ten companies present gave substance to the event, demonstrating how Artificial Intelligence is already generating value for companies. Casavo, Luxottica, Contents.com, P4I-Partners4Innovation, Digital360, MIPU Predictive Hub Società Benefit, Intellico.ai, Wenda srl, Alpitour, Covisian and Unguess shared their best practices and successful experiences. In particular, they showed how AI is revolutionizing the sales and marketing industry, optimizing supply chain management and transforming customer care services through the implementation of chatbots and automated solutions.