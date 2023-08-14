Artificial intelligence and politics: ChatGPT is left-wing, Google is right-wing

Artificial intelligence has its biases. But they’re not all the same: According to new research from the University of Washington, Carnegie Mellon University and Xi’an Jiaotong University of 14 OpenAI ChatGPT and GPT-4 Large Language Models (LLMs) they are more leftist, while Meta’s LLaMA leans towards the right.

The political compass

Researchers questioned language models on various topics, such as feminism and democracy. They then annotated the answers to the 62 test questions on a graph known as a political compass, then tried to understand if, by retraining the systems on even more politically characterized data, their behavior would change and change the ability to detect hate speech and disinformation. What exactly happened. The research won the best paper award at the Association for Computational Linguistics conference last month.

The study found that BERT models, developed by Google, tend to be more conservative than OpenAI’s GPT models. Unlike GPT models, which predict the next word in a sentence, BERT models predict fragments of a sentence using adjacent information in a piece of text. This conservative stance may be because older BERT models were trained in books, the researchers speculate, while textbooks available on the web are used for GPT models.

The Turing test states that in order for a machine to be called intelligent, it must be able to fool a jury of humans into convincing them that it is human. Fifty years ago the British mathematician and philosopher predicted that one day a computer would pass the test, but the criterion by which a machine is equated to a human being does not flatter either: it is the ability to lie, to make people believe they are different from what they are. Research published by MIT finds other similarities with humans: for example, artificial intelligence models also change their opinion over time, as their data sets and the training methods with which they are trained change. While GPT-2 advocated higher taxation of the wealthy, the next version spoke more subduedly. OpenAI has often been criticized by conservative observers because its chatbot would reflect a more liberal worldview. The company said it was working to fix the issue, implicitly confirming that it exists, but insisting that human reviewers are asked not to favor any political group: “The biases that may emerge from the above process are bugs, not features.” “, reads an official blog post. Meta, who instead according to the research seems more oriented to the right, explained how he trained Llama 2, and in particular the bias correction system by means of human operators, adding that “he will continue to engage with the community to identify and mitigate the vulnerabilities transparently and support the development of more secure generative AI”.

The second experiment involved further training two AI language models, GPT-2 from OpenAI and RoBERTa from Meta, on news and social media content from left- and right-wing sources, to understand if and how the training data could influence political prejudices. The answer, just like for humans, was that in this way the biases are strengthened: the learning models already oriented to the left have increased their tendency, and the same has happened to those oriented to the right.

Finally, the aim of the third research experiment was to understand the role of political tendencies of artificial intelligence models in the evaluation of hate speech and disinformation. Predictably, LLM models trained with leftist data are more alert to hate speech towards ethnic, religious and sexual minorities in the US, such as Black and LGBTQ+ people. Models trained with right-wing data, however, are more susceptible to hate speech toward white Christian men. Left-leaning language models are also more accurate at identifying disinformation from right-wing sources, but less sensitive to disinformation from left-wing sources. And of course, with right-leaning language models the opposite is the case.

A necessary evil

Thus it is evident that no language model can ever be completely free from political biases, because these are present in some form in the material with which it is trained. It is a relevant issue, given that today LLM-based artificial intelligence is implemented in products and services used by millions of people: understanding its political biases is fundamental, because the damages that could derive from it are real. For example, for a company that has to deal with the spread of discrimination based on sex, ethnicity, religion (it has already happened to Microsoft), or scientific inaccuracies (Meta), but also for anyone who decides to ask for information on controversial issues such as abortion or contraception.

Artificial intelligence bias has been talked about for years, and research shows that it actually exists, albeit with all the limitations of a study carried out without the collaboration of the companies involved, and limited to not very recent versions of linguistic models. Identifying the bias is not easy, but correcting it is even more difficult, because it requires considering a series of possible consequences. To state, for example, that a woman’s salary must in any case be equivalent to that of a man already means going beyond the present and imagining a world where this theoretical possibility becomes concrete. But it also implies that there are enough women to fill traditionally male roles, and therefore requires us to imagine structures and processes capable of creating favorable conditions for this equality to be possible. A positive bias, in short, capable of compensating for the negative one that emerges from the analysis of current data. And therefore the question: how positive, in what ways, and in what terms, and until when? Thus it is evident that the data goes far beyond statistics, and we pass from an algorithmic vision to a political vision of the future.

There is also a theme that has not been addressed enough: the LLMs are trained with billions of texts, they calculate how many times a word follows another, how certain expressions are used together, how often a verb or a complement are found in the same sentence. That is, they are constructed as an enormous collection of clichés, linguistic expressions that are only apparently neutral, but which on closer inspection already contain a vision of the world, in apparently isolated yet often connected fragments. And the danger, then, is not only in what an artificial intelligence answers a question, if it provides data and indications that can be defined as more conservative or progressive, but in the fact that, however it does it, it uses a language permeated by prejudices . Which no human or artificial correction will be able to render neutral.

