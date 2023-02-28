How can artificial intelligence techniques be used for future robots and autonomous tractors in agriculture? Answers Marco Sozzi, researcher at the Department of Territory and Agro-Forestry Systems of the University of Padua.

<br />

TAKEAWAY

Agriculture is one of the sectors with the greatest demand for robots. There are already thousands of units in the world today, but many more are expected in the future. Research contributes to this development.

There are several projects underway in Italy, where the theme of plant defense using robotic systems is most felt. The work of academic research centers is highlighted, but also of startups. In several cases, the industrial world watches with interest and acquires projects to develop them commercially.

In the future, autonomous tractors will be more widespread, but more space will be given to the use of AI techniques and work will be done on technological integration, especially in view of the development of agri-voltaics and agro-forestry. The development of robotic swarm systems applied to the agricultural context is also envisaged.

The use of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture is at the center of a growing interest in the possibilities they can bring in improving and making the agricultural sector more sustainable.

Already today the sector is among the six most important application areas for professional service robots: in the agricultural world there are eight thousand units, with a growth recorded last year of 6% compared to 2021 (dati: World Robotics 2022).

The attention paid to agricultural robots can be seen by looking at the strategies of the various countries. Japan, for example, regards agriculture as one of the key sectors of the country’s robotic development. We are talking about the number one manufacturer of industrial robots in the world, according to the International Federation of Robotics.

The Land of the Rising Sun has developed the “New Robot Strategy” with the aim of becoming the first global robotics innovation center. For this purpose, the The Japanese government has allocated more than $930.5 million in support in 2022. The third item of expenditure, after infrastructure (643.2 million dollars) and manufacturing (77.8 million dollars), is agriculture, with 66.2 million dollars.

Why will there be an increasing need for robots in agriculture? The lack of manpower is one of the problems that technology is called upon to solve. But that’s not all: efficiency and speed of action, in addition to precision, lead farmers to show growing interest in the use of AI and robotics in crops.

An example provided by the European Commission’s Horizon program makes this clear. In the Netherlands, Mark Buijze, one of the very few robot owners in European agriculture, has set one up to autonomously weed 15 hectares of land. He himself admits that with the robot, weeding can be completed within one or two days, when traditionally this operation requires weeks of work and the use of 4/5 workers, if done by hand. Using GPS, the car can identify the exact location where it needs to move.

The future awaits even more possibilities for the application of robots in agriculture. In this regard, research has been working for some time to provide new, even more efficient and diversified solutions to carry out the work in the fields more completely. Marco Sozzi, an expert researcher in the Territory and Agro-forestry Systems Department of the University of Padua, points it out well.

What are the research and development projects that have been launched in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture?

Marco Sozzi

At the Italian level we have some very interesting projects. A first project is conducted by the Catholic University of Piacenza in collaboration with the Italian Institute of Technology. They have developed a pruning cobots: the arm is able to identify the vine shoots, select the buds and then cut them. The added value consists of the choice of buds, which is the basis of the pruning work: it is the result of semantic segmentation, a deep learning algorithm capable of associating a specific category to each pixel of an image and then applying the choice. This is a very expensive job, requiring a large amount of data for training training in order to carry out a very detailed intervention.

I would also like to point out another Italian research project conducted by a spin-off of the University of Bologna in the form of Medium-sized modular robotic platform with interchangeable tools to carry out agricultural operations. The Dedalo module, patented and full electric, is a perfect example of the application of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture: equipped with AI algorithms and mechatronic technologies, it is able to move autonomously between rows and in open fields.

A first version, quite cumbersome, was then followed by a second, very compact one, also designed for grass cover management actions (i.e. the control of low environmental impact weeds) in vineyards and orchards, even under photovoltaic systems. Thus, a possible use of robots for agri-voltaics becomes interesting.

Also worth noting is the SMASH project (Smart Machine Agricultural Solutions Hightech), l’agro-bot developed by the Yanmar Group in which the Department of Agriculture of the University of Florence, the IIT and the Biorobotics Institute of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna collaborate. It is characterized by a very high level of technological maturity. One of the two working prototypes, designed to work in the vineyard, has already undergone significant tests in a winery.

In which other area does Italy stand out as regards the use of artificial intelligence and robotics techniques in agriculture?

We are an active part of a metrological evaluation project and robot tests in international competitions, also concerning agriculture 4.0. The project, coordinated by the Milan Polytechnic, is called METRICS and intends to organize reproducible and objective evaluation campaigns, aimed at structuring the European community in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture in a sustainable way.

In particular, it evaluates the autonomous management of robots in agriculture for weed control. The interesting aspect is that it is a parallel project conducted by the Italian University with the INRAE ​​AgroTechnoPôle platform(French National Institute of Agronomic Research) and the international event/workshop this year will be held in Italy. On this occasion, all the participating producers will bring their machines to have them evaluated for their performance following a certain protocol.

In Italy, more than abroad, the theme of plant protection using robots is more felt. On the one hand because it is one of the countries that uses the most (Italy, Germany, Spain and France, as well as being the main agricultural producing countries of the EU, have recorded the highest volumes of pesticide sales, reports Eurostat – nda) on the other hand because in Italy the issue is particularly felt given the proximity of agricultural areas to inhabited centres.

Still on the subject of research and innovation, what role do startups play?

At an international level, still with regard to the adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture, in France and northern Europe startups play a predominant role in the R&D part: the initial investment to develop a robot prototype for experimental purposes is relatively mild. Once the effectiveness and feasibility of their invention has been demonstrated, the same innovative companies go in search of an industrial partner.

There are also examples in Italy: I am thinking of the robot for the defense of vineyards Icaro X4 of the Veneto startup Free Green Nature, which saw the entry into the share capital with a majority stake of the Italian multinational Maschio Gaspardo. Again by way of example, I point out the acquisition by the multinational (based in Italy) of agricultural machinery SAME DeutzFahr of the majority of the French VitiBot.

What are the most used AI techniques in the development of agricultural robots?

Artificial intelligence for robotics in agriculture takes over when an action needs to be performed, such as management of an actuator for herb control weeds. AI is invaluable when you have to rely on image analysis, for example in identifying buds for pruning or identifying weeds to be uprooted. It is also useful – even if outside the joint use in robotics – in the case of decidedly complex agronomic models concerning the estimation of yields.

As far as automation is concerned, the presence of multiple sensors may require adequate “intelligence” to manage them, as well as to identify obstacles, in the case of autonomous driving. In any case, it should be said that the use of robots in agriculture is profoundly different from that in companies, where the machines carry out their work in the presence of structures to guarantee people’s safety.

The agricultural environment is not circumscribable. Here then is that AI techniques can help, but the validation models of the artificial intelligence algorithms responsible for identifying people must be optimized to ensure their safety and securityin order to reduce the number of false negatives as much as possible.

Speaking of autonomous tractors, how close are we to their widespread use and what is still to be worked on?

There are already autonomous tractors today. There are software and hardware solutions that can be installed on existing machines, capable of guaranteeing a certain “intelligence”. We can consider autonomous vehicles equipped with satellite guidance systems that act on the steering column, so as to follow a predefined or self-calculated trajectory; in addition there may be sensors to avoid obstacles. So, from this point of view, most of the new tractors purchased today with the “4.0 incentives” are already such. However, fully autonomous tractors – although existing – still constitute a market niche: they account for only 3% of the world total.

What are the prospects towards which we are moving and which see the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture?

The potentially most advanced and desirable aspect for the future of precision agriculture and which sees the increasingly widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in agriculture is theintegration of various technologies with current agricultural systems and with those that are developing: I am thinking, for example, of agri-voltaics or agro-forestry, the latter being very useful for ensuring greater environmental sustainability for agriculture. Looking ahead, I foresee the use of compact robots that move in fleets, exploiting the concept of swarm robotics, of group intelligence.