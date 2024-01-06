AI-Info.ch finally online: Artificial Intelligence Gemini, Chat GPT, IT

AI Info Birol Isik Switzerland (Image source: Birol Isik)

The wait is finally over. It’s finally starting. Ai-Info.ch is online.

He is known for his interdisciplinary way of thinking and acting. He has been on the front lines since 2005, advising lawyers, real estate agents, dentists and companies on change, content marketing, branding and leadership.

What exactly is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to systems or machines that mimic human-like intelligence and skills such as learning, understanding, problem solving and decision making. Modern AI methods, particularly machine learning and deep neural networks, enable computers to learn from data and improve themselves. This has led to groundbreaking applications in various areas such as speech recognition, image analysis, autonomous vehicles and personalized medicine.

Birol Isik runs a YouTube channel (AI Info Birol Isik) that focuses on AI tools and trends. He demonstrates how AI can be used to create new content and analyze data. Birol Isik offers insights into developments such as Google’s Gemini, a system to improve efficiency in data centers using AI. He also discusses the ethical and social implications of AI. His channel promotes the understanding of AI technologies and shows how they are applied in various industries and everyday life to improve our lives.

Advice on branding and content marketing for companies

In his consultations and coaching sessions, Birol Isik highlights, among other things, the achievements of Google’s DeepMind, which became known through projects such as AlphaGo. DeepMind also uses AI in medical research, which shows how diverse the areas of application of AI are.

Enthusiastic customers of Birol Isik

Numerous customer reviews confirm that Birol Isik has an extraordinary feel for people and development.

The client, Alex, says:

Investing in yourself is always good, especially if you want to deepen your knowledge with Birol and Daniela. I was surprised at how complex and broad-based their knowledge was and is. This shows an open and interested mind. Sensational. More from you please. I was also able to gain a lot from online marketing, search engine optimization, sales, branding and communication.

An excerpt from a review:

Birol Isik’s masterclass was a GPS for my business. If you want to move forward with your business quickly, you’ll get exactly what you need to get started here.

Birol Isik says in an interview: I love changes, especially when they are complex in nature.

Numerous reviews at www.birolisik.ch

About Birol lsik:

Birol Isik has been offering coaching and consulting in the areas of branding, personality development, communication and digitalization for companies, managers and private individuals since 2005.

His special skills in communication and interdisciplinary thinking and action set him apart. He has set up and successfully positioned an online academy (SNFA – SNF Academy). People who are interested in development, health, fitness and business can continue their training online, without time pressure and flexibly for 365 days.

His digital training has been recognized by Focus Business. This makes it one of the top providers for further training in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

He has built the following brands so far

Coachpreneur

Switzerland in focus

SNF Academy

Mastermind Academy

Upon request, Birol Isik offers advice on branding, content creation, content marketing and digitalization.

Luxury Art / Media: Subject areas – digitizing products and services, content marketing, consulting on changes and development, coaching for managers, brand building

