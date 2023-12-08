Artificial intelligence for minors: Google tries to make Bard safe for teenagers

Bard, the best known of Google’s artificial intelligencesis now also available for teenagers, after a testing phase that the company started last September.

Big G explained that younger users can ask the chatbot to write suggestions, ideas, ideas and help for personal or school projectsspeeches or even (for example, tips on which universities to choose. And the group is also adding a dedicated math experience, so that teenagers can submit a problem (or upload an image) and the chatbot can guide them step by step towards the solution.

The theme of relationship between younger users and new artificial intelligence platforms is still very immature: if on the one hand it obviously falls within the more general context of the relationship with new technologies in general, on the other hand chatbots of this type present specific opportunities and risks, other than social mediafrom digital assistants or from traditional online browsing.

As well as nuances of refined capacity for pseudo-human social interaction all to be explored. On this, for example, OpenAI (which develops ChatGPT) hasn’t moved yet in a precise way and the path through which Big G also arrived in Italy to open Bard to teenagers who have accounts with a minimum age to access the services based on their country (usually from the age of 13 to 16) can mark a road.

Tulsee Doshi, head of product responsible for the approach to responsible AI, emphasized that “we continue to be responsible as we make Bard available to more people. Ahead of our teen debut, we consulted with child safety and development experts to help us shape our content policies and an experience that prioritizes safety. And organizations like the Family Online Safety Institute (a non-profit organization in Washington, ed.) advised us on how to keep the needs of adolescents and families in mind.” In fact, Fosi research has shown that the majority of adolescents and parents expect generative AI skills to be an important part of their future: families are already very clear that digital interlocutors of tomorrowfor their children, these platforms will also be.

Second Stephen Balkam, founder and CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute“Google’s thoughtful approach to expanding access to Bard to teens represents an important step forward in offering them the opportunity to explore this technology with the appropriate safeguards in place.”

But what criteria has Google adopted for build the teen version of Bard? First, it collected feedback from younger users and their indications on the limits to impose on this release. Secondly, Doshi added, “we’ve developed a tailored onboarding experience in Bard for teens that includes resources like our Artificial Intelligence Literacy Guide it’s a video (This) with suggestions on how to use generative artificial intelligence responsibly. Onboarding will also share an overview of how Bard Activity is used and give teens the option to turn it on or off.” For onboardingGoogle intends the first steps and activities that accounts linked to minors will carry out on Bard, that is, by getting on board

The most significant aspect, however, seems to be the specific training provided to Bard to recognize inappropriate fields and sectors for teenagers as well as the implementation of security measures and protections to prevent the production and exposure to inappropriate content in the responses of the powerful chatbot.

Then there is another element, valid for everyone but perhaps even more so for younger users: the so-called hallucinations of LLMs, the Large Language Models that underlie these AIs. That is, the results passed off as true or plausible but completely false or out of focus, the result of feedback that is not based on the data sets on which the systems were trained. If you don’t have a deep knowledge behind you and a certain critical sense, it is not always easy to recognize them. Because of this, “the first time a teen asks a fact-based question, we will automatically execute our response checkback feature (which we explained here)which helps evaluate whether there is content on the Web to corroborate Bard’s response,” Google clarified.

This feature will soon be running by default for everyone when a new Bard user asks their first concrete question to AI. And for teens, Bard will actively and continuously recommend the use of double-checking to help them develop information literacy and critical thinking skills.