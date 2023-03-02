We have already talked at length about artificial intelligences in the last period. Some have solved university exams with a level equal to that of a human. Others generated images from text input, still others aided in image diagnostics. Now, Google presented MusicLM, an artificial intelligence model capable of generating any type of music from text. However, the tech giant chose not to make the system publicly available due to ethical concerns.

The MusicLM artificial intelligence system

If you had been told this years and years ago you might not have believed it. A computer that produces music from a textual description knows a lot about a dystopian future. A future that we didn’t imagine could come so soon.

The abstract of the paper reads as follows:

We introduce MusicLM, a model for generating high-fidelity music from text descriptions, such as “a soothing violin melody accompanied by a distorted guitar riff”. MusicLM launches the conditional music generation process as a sequence-to-sequence hierarchical modeling task and generates 24kHz music that remains coherent for several minutes. Our experiments show that MusicLM outperforms previous systems both in terms of audio quality and compliance with textual descriptions. Furthermore, we demonstrate that MusicLM can be influenced by both text and a melody as it can transform whistled and hummed tracks according to the style described in a text caption. The team of authors

Algorithm features

While MusicLM isn’t the first generative AI system for music, it is the first to create songs with “high fidelity.” The algorithm can produce songs that make sense for descriptions of “substantial complexity”; obviously after being trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music.

The system can, as mentioned, be based on existing melodies, whether they are whistled, hummed, sung or played on an instrument. It can also take a series of sequentially written descriptions and turn them into a musical or narrative “story,” according to Google researchers.

What’s interesting is that MusicLM can produce music from the combination of an image and a caption. Or he can create music that is “played” by a certain type of instrument in a particular style. However, while the system can technically synthesize voices, the results are less than ideal and present problems such as distorted samples.

Despite this, many continue to be surprised by the results released by Google’s artificial intelligence. As one Twitter user puts it, “I’m impressed to see that the quality of the auto-generated voice has increased! It feels real but in a foreign language.”

At this link you can listen to the creations of Google’s artificial intelligence (a GitHub repo). From short compositions to longer ones, passing through more complicated descriptions, up to the combination of images and captions.

The copyright problem

The main difficulty for Google is the possibility that MusicLM uses training data that contains copyrighted material in the songs it produces. In fact, the researchers discovered in an experiment that 1% of the music produced by the system directly copied the training songs.

So, as mentioned in the introduction, the figure is high enough to hold Google back for an eventual release of the system. To overcome this, researchers have highlighted the need for more future efforts to address such dangers of music generation. Precisely because there could be misappropriation of content created with the system.

It’s not the first time that music generated by artificial intelligence has given rise to legal problems. In fact, a company affiliated with artist Jay-Z filed copyright infringement claims against Vocal Synthesis in 2020. They were accused of using artificial intelligence to produce Jay-Z’s renditions of songs like ‘We Didn’ t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel.

There is a need to ensure that AI-generated music can be used fairly for both composers and users. The industry faces these ethical and legal challenges as AI technology develops. However, it may be some time before there is some clarity on how the courts will rule on the use of AI-generated music.