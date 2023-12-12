Artificial Intelligence in Public Administration: potential and precautions

Technological evolution has reached unprecedented levels, profoundly transforming the way we interact with the surrounding world but has also, for some time, brought a range of great opportunities for the Public Administration (PA).

In particular, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a driving force in the transformation of government practices, both at a national and local level, opening new horizons of services but above all also of efficiency and effectiveness of the PA.

What are the artificial intelligence tools destined to play an increasingly significant role in the PA context?

What are the impacts and related challenges?

Can the artificial intelligence tools that are emerging really be catalysts for improving the efficiency, transparency and quality of public services?

One of the most relevant uses of AI in PA are i process automation systems which can significantly reduce data processing time and increase the efficiency of daily tasks. For example, the automation of administrative practices, such as document management, can free up human resources for more complex, high-value-added activities, thus reducing many administrative burdens.

This automation not only improves internal efficiency, but also the citizen experience, who benefits from faster and more accessible services.

The Predictive analysis algorithms are revolutionizing the PA’s ability to anticipate citizens’ needs and plan your intervention strategies. Through the analysis of historical data, AI can identify emerging trends, allowing the PA to adapt its policies to proactively face future challenges. There are many sectors that can benefit from accurate forecasts that optimize the allocation of resources and improve the quality of services. This is particularly useful for example in the world of healthcarewhere predictive analytics can help prevent diseases and optimize healthcare resources which unfortunately are lacking in our country.

The introduction of chatbots and virtual assistants can significantly improve the citizen’s experience not only in services but also in communication with the PA. The chatbot based on AI can provide immediate answers to common questions, freeing human staff from repetitive tasks and reducing waiting times. Furthermore, virtual assistants can guide citizens through complex procedures, improving the understanding and usability of public services.

The Data security is a priority for the PA, and AI can play a key role in preventing fraud, security breaches and managing risks. Advanced AI systems can constantly monitor data to spot suspicious behavior and prevent potential security breaches. This is crucial, especially considering the growing amount of sensitive information managed by the Public Administration.

AI can also be used to optimize the management of human and financial resources in the PA. Staff scheduling algorithms can dynamically adapt to service demand, ensuring efficient use of available resources. This leads to greater flexibility and adaptability, which are key to effectively responding to society’s changing needs.

Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence into PA can represent a significant step towards creating an inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities.

Below we list some tools and ways in which AI can be used to improve the experience and participation of such individuals in public services:

Information Accessibility Speech reading systems: AI can be used to develop advanced speech reading systems that make public documents, websites and other online resources accessible to people with visual impairments; Text-to-speech: Text-to-speech algorithms can convert texts into natural language, allowing people with visual impairments to access written information more effectively. Virtual Assistance and Accessible Chatbots Voice interface and voice commands: AI-based chatbots can be designed to respond to voice commands, simplifying interaction for people with motor or visual disabilities; Sign language support: AI-powered chatbots can be integrated with sign language to improve communication with deaf or hard-of-hearing people. Automation of Bureaucratic Processes for People with Disabilities Reduction of paper and accessible online forms: the automation of administrative processes, driven by AI, can simplify the filling of online forms, improving accessibility for people with motor or cognitive disabilities; Speech recognition and predictive writing: Systems that incorporate speech recognition and predictive writing can make document completion easier for those with motor or language difficulties. Urban Navigation and Accessible Transport Accessible navigation apps: AI-based apps can provide specific navigation directions for people with visual impairments, indicating obstacles or accessible alternative routes; Optimization of public transport services: AI can be used to optimize public transport services, ensuring they are accessible to people with motor or sensory disabilities Personalization of services: Personalized recommendations: AI algorithms can analyze specific preferences and needs of people with disabilities, providing personalized services and information; Alternative and Augmentative Communication (AAC) support: AI can be integrated with AAC tools for those who have difficulty speaking or writing. Automatic image recognition: Audio descriptions of images: Image recognition algorithms can be used to generate audio descriptions of photos or documents, making it easier for people with visual impairments to access visual information.

It is essential to ensure that such applications are developed with an inclusive approach and that the specific needs of people with disabilities are taken into consideration during the design and implementation process possibly by preventively re-engineering the processes.

A further caveat in the adoption of AI tools especially in the PA are the so-called bias and in particular gender bias. This type of bias can occur when the data used to train algorithms contains gender bias or when machine learning models unknowingly incorporate gender stereotypes present in the training data.

In which areas can gender bias emerge in AI systems used in PA?

Gender assumptions in training data: If the data used to train models contains gender biases, algorithms can learn and perpetuate those biases. For example, if historical data shows gender discriminatory treatment, the algorithm could replicate those behaviors. Staff selection algorithms: If AI systems are used to assist or automate the staff selection process, gender bias may emerge. For example, if the model is trained on historical data where there was a high prevalence of men in certain positions, it may incorrectly suggest that women are less suitable for those roles. Automated decision assistance: In industries where AI systems are used to make automated decisions, such as resource allocation or case management, gender bias may emerge. For example, if the algorithm systematically favors one category of people over another on the basis of gender, this can lead to unequal treatment. A further risk of bias can come from the lack of diversity in the AI ​​software development team, which can lead to algorithm design that does not take into account the perspectives and experiences of different groups (differing in gender, religion, ethnicity, … ).

To address these issues, it is essential to adopt ethical design and development practices to ensure that AI systems are fair, transparent, and free of gender bias. This above all includes the diversification of training data, the regular review and correction of algorithms, as well as the promotion of ethical and responsibility standards in the implementation of artificial intelligence systems in Public Administration.

We have therefore seen that artificial intelligence tools are playing an increasingly crucial role in the modernization of Public Administration.

The adoption of these technologies can lead to greater efficiency, transparency, accessibility and quality of public services, thus improving the overall experience of citizens.

We also underlined that it is essential that the implementation of these technologies is done carefully and responsibly, ensuring data security and the protection of individual rights.

The challenge for the PA is to embrace technological innovation, ensuring that AI becomes a precious ally in the mission to best serve citizens with a careful eye on fundamental values ​​such as fairness, transparency, citizen participation and respect for privacy.

All this implies continuous training to ensure that PA staff have the necessary skills to use and manage new technologies.

Only by integrating these principles into the technological implementation strategy, the PA can fully exploit the benefits of innovation while addressing the related ethical and social challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X

