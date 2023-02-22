Since we started talking about ChatGPT, for those who don’t know it, one of the first AI-based bots that allows users to write texts or get answers to their interactions with the chat, crypto projects related to the cryptocurrency sector have been arousing more attention. In fact, the growth of the fame of this bot has made artificial intelligence a big trend of the last period and perhaps for this reason the crypto projects related to the AI ​​world have started to rise in value.

Crypto projects in the AI ​​sector

In recent years, there has been a boom in crypto projects in the AI ​​sector. Many experts believe that this development will continue and that artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Among these projects we can mention Singularity Net which we will talk about later, but also TrustGPT, Fetch AI and many others. In addition, AI can offer many benefits in the cryptocurrency space, such as the ability to efficiently analyze transaction data and predict price movements. Furthermore, AI can be used to create NFTs as well and to improve the security of transactions.

AI in trading

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry. Many investors are now using AI to make trading decisions, thanks to its analytical and forecasting capabilities. AI can help investors identify patterns in the market and make predictions about future price movements. Additionally, AI can be used to automate the trading process, thereby reducing the time and effort needed to make wise decisions.

Singularity NET

Singularity NET is a blockchain platform that enables the creation of decentralized AIs. Its mission is to connect them so that researchers and developers around the world can share their resources and collaborate to build more sophisticated, efficient and reliable AI.

To ensure a secure and transparent system, Singularity NET relies on the public Ethereum blockchain. This technology allows for the management of smart contracts that govern the relationship between AI service providers and their customers. The contracts specify the quality and standards of the services, regulate payments and guarantee the confidentiality of sensitive data. The platform is built around specific dedicated artificial intelligence agents, known as “Singularity NET Agents”. They can collaborate and exchange information to solve complex problems. Developers can create and train them to meet the needs of their customers.

Singularity NET offers its users a global marketplace where they can sell AI services such as natural language recognition, computer vision, data analytics, and conversational AI. Service providers can earn cryptocurrency by using the platform to monetize their creations. In essence, Singularity NET is a decentralized AI platform that aims to create a global collaborative and secure AI infrastructure. It offers developers the ability to monetize their creations while customers benefit from access to a wide range of AI-powered services. To give some examples of the exponential growth of tokens based on Artificial Intelligence, we can note the following evolution of the most popular tokens in the last 30 days, based on Coinmarketcap data.

SingularityNet (AGIX) saw 250 percent growth, Oraichain (ORAI) soared 200 percent, and Image Generation AI (IMGNAI) saw over 1000 percent increase in value. Bitget, for example, has just created the “Innovation Zone” section to include the listing of new projects, including very important and numerous ones related to artificial intelligence.

“AI is expected to have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry”, explained Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget.

“In a few years, we could imagine that artificial intelligence helps make cryptocurrency trading a smoother experience, reducing risk, thanks to its ability to analyze large amounts of data and therefore make more accurate market predictions. Bitget likes to be at the forefront of these technologies and we want to offer our customers easy access to these innovative projects”.