Artificial intelligence in the PA, this is how digital services are changing their face.

Listen to the audio version of the article

A great opportunity to improve digital public services: what generative artificial intelligence represents for the PA machine can also be summarized like this. An apparently banal, as well as well-known, concept, but there is a difference compared to the past: algorithms that exploit large format language models have the potential to revolutionize the way in which digital public services are designed, provided and used . Having said that the security of personal data, transparency on information use and storage policies and compliance with privacy regulations should be well-established and consolidated components, the desirable leap forward is essentially based on three benefits that arise from the work of Gen AI, i.e. the possibility of analyzing large quantities of data, creating innovative applications much more quickly and optimizing decision-making processes.

The question of design

Few perhaps remember that already in the White Paper on Artificial Intelligence at the service of citizens, published by the Agency for Digital Italy (AgID), the need to identify a series of functional actions to accompany the transformation of the country towards adoption of AI. In short, the theme of the “design” of digital public services has long been at the center of the project to change the administrative machine and with the advent of generative artificial intelligence the topic of how to integrate this technology in the design and conception of services with respect to a precise underlying objective: to bring innovation into the PA not only from a strictly technological point of view but also at a process level, to reduce in the digital environment the weight of the bureaucratic constraints well known in the physical world. Digital public services developed with LLM models should be built starting from the needs of the citizen/user and be accessible to all interested parties, regardless of their technological knowledge or their socio-economic conditions. And this, experts point out, implies the adoption of interfaces that allow the services to be used effectively and to clearly understand the criteria adopted by the AI.

Possible applications.

It is difficult at present to compose a definitive list of applications of Gen AI in the public sector, given the still very liquid state of evolution of the technology, but in general they reflect those that will change, or are already changing, in other sectors. The rapid prototyping of new services, with the possibility of testing their efficiency and effectiveness in virtual mode and receiving functional feedback for real-time refinement of the solution and improvement of the user experience of the service itself is certainly one of these. The combination of algorithms powered by generative artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics techniques could instead constitute a solid basis for increasing the level of personalization of digital PA services, exploiting the capabilities of LLM models to create adaptive solutions with respect to the needs of each user ( think for example of targeted suggestions for filling out forms and documents). Furthermore, chatbots and virtual assistants can raise the quality of assistance systems for citizens seeking information on public services, automatically answering the most frequently asked questions. Furthermore, Gen AI can bring improvements in the drafting of administrative documents and simplify (by optimizing) the document management of public administrations, also intervening as an intelligent agent to detect any errors, inconsistencies or missing data in official documents, suggesting corrections in real time, reducing waiting times and burdens on citizens and guaranteeing assistance in different languages.

The INPS case

A practical case of the use of Gen AI in public administration bodies concerns INPS, which is the first Italian public administration body to introduce machine learning algorithms into its operational processes, starting to carry out data analysis with GPT since 2021. The result of two years of operation and application of this technology? This was recently confirmed (in an interview with Corriere della Sera) by Vincenzo Di Nicola, responsible for innovation and digital transformation at INPS: the volume of incoming PECs managed, which at the end of the year should reach six million compared to to around three in 2019, and the quantum leap forward in the productivity of operators, who today allocate only an hour of their time to reading and sorting messages to the relevant official, whereas previously this activity required the whole day.

One billion investments

Italy is the second European country in terms of number of projects in the PA that exploit artificial intelligence and is the first in terms of implementation: the report “The technological options for the advanced digitalisation of the Public Administration” presented a few weeks ago by The European House – Ambrosetti and Salesforce offers explicit testimony to the potential (and pervasiveness) of AI in our administrative machine. In fact, the numbers collected by the study tell us that between 2010 and 2021, a total of 637 projects related to AI and intended for public bodies were registered in the EU area, and of these 63 speak Italian: only the Netherlands have done better, with 116 initiatives, but the Peninsula is at the top of the ranking in terms of projects implemented, 38, around 10% of the European portfolio. In general, a third of the solutions aim to improve the quality of services aimed at citizens and businesses, but equally important purposes are to streamline administrative processes and bureaucratic aspects and to simulate the impacts of policies and regulations. Compared to the rest of Europe, Italy is lagging behind in the use of public funds to support the various programs: the amount invested in the last five years is in fact in the order of one billion euros, while Spain and Germany have spent approximately double that and France has allocated a good 2.5 billion to facilitate and support the application of artificial intelligence in the PA (US federal spending in this field reaches 60 billion dollars).