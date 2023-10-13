Artificial Intelligence is not just ChatGPT, there is more

Alberto Bazzi, head of Digital Business Technologies at Minsait in Italy, explains why Artificial Intelligence is not just ChatGPT, but much more.

Although OpenAI’s popular chatbot is responsible for much of theAttention that the world (not just technological) is pouring into the topic, it is important to recognize that AI goes far beyond the mere generation of text.

Artificial Intelligence is not just ChatGPT and has a lot to offer

Natural language processing systems, such as ChatGPT, are only a of artificial intelligence applications. They allow you to provide content understanding, automatic translation and text generation skills. They can even be integrated into search engines (as happened in Bing) to provide users with more personalized results. But that’s not all that AI has to offer.

The seven areas of application

There are seven other areas of application that go beyond generative AI and are already having a strong impact on the market and in our daily lives. To the first place we find Intelligent Data Processing. This category encompasses a wide range of applications that use AI algorithms to analyze structured and unstructured data. This includes financial fraud detection, pattern identification, industrial process monitoring and control, medical and pharmacological research and predictive analytics. To date, it is the main type of AI project in the Italian market, collecting 34% of overall spending (Artificial Intelligence Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan).

Recommendation

Another type of use concerns recommendation systems, which use AI to satisfy users’ preferences and interests. These systems collect information directly or indirectly from users to recommend relevant products, services or content. They are widely used in streaming platforms, e-commerce and social platforms.

Artificial Intelligence is not just ChatGPT, but also Image Processing

Another application is Image Processing. In fact, AI is widely used for the analysis of images and videos. Object, person and animal recognition systems, together with biometric recognition, have wide applications in security. As well as in surveillance and industrial automation.

Virtual assistants and chatbots

An evolution in the use of natural language processing systems concerns their implementation in virtual assistants and chatbots. Able to understand the tone and context of dialogue and text documents, memorize and reuse information received and demonstrate resourcefulness during conversation. The main use cases fall within the scope of customer support and back-office.

Self-driving vehicles

If we also add the integration of artificial intelligence algorithms with hardware components into the equation we find perhaps one of the most disruptive and promising sectors of AI: self-driving vehicles. These operate thanks to the use of a combination of advanced algorithms and sensors that allow them to interpret the surrounding world. Ranging from self-driving cars, to airplanes, to package delivery drones, this technology is already having a revolutionary impact on the transportation sector.

AI advances

Furthermore, advances in AI have made it possible to create autonomous robots capable of moving, manipulating objects and making decisions based on environmental situations. These robots find application in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and even space exploration. Finally, thanks to the use of sensors, to the interconnection between devices and AI. Smart objects such as glasses, suitcases and smart home devices can interact with their surroundings and make decisions autonomously under certain conditions to improve the user experience.

Artificial Intelligence is not ChatGPT and that’s it, and it goes much further

These seven areas of application go beyond ChatGPT and are giving a strong boost to the Italian market. Suffice it to say that in Italy the artificial intelligence market in 2022 has reached 500 million euros. Recording a growth of 32% compared to the previous year (Artificial Intelligence Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan).

In this context of strong development, the sector that has demonstrated the greatest spending capacity on AI projects is the banking/insurance sector, followed by the energy/utility and manufacturing sectors. Among the production sectors that could exploit the potential of AI more are large-scale distribution, retail and pharma.

Opportunities and new challenges

Despite the hype over the last year around ChatGPT, the AI ​​is much more than a conversational chatbot. These seven types of AI applications are transforming – and will continue to do so – our daily lives and entire production sectors. Offering new opportunities and new challenges for an increasingly connected, innovative and efficient world.

