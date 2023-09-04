Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing Programming: Here’s How

Listen to the audio version of the article

Programming has changed fundamentally in a matter of months, thanks to artificial intelligence. And that’s not all: available tools continue to arrive. So far the point of reference has been Microsoft, with GitHub Copilot, and its challenger Amazon CodeWhisperer, even if programmers also resort to the normal OpenAI ChatGpt for many activities. In August, Google released Duet to the public (which is not only for developers), available from May to selected users (with a waiting list). CodeLlama, the open and free alternative to Meta, also arrived in the same days.

Copilot, CodeWhisperer, ChatGpt

Let’s start with what already exists, which is already a great deal. To be clear: “for months I’ve been programming half of the code with CoPilot, the repetitive and boring one, and with ChatGpt I’ve been doing the documentation, which is also a boring part of the job. Result: a few days ago I built a library in three days that previously would have taken me a whole month”, explains Antonio Cisternino, a researcher in computer science at the University of Pisa, where he is also president of the university computer system. Copilot writes code and complements the programmer’s work with real-time, context-based suggestions; “He understands what you are doing and goes ahead on his own. Then I have to quickly review the mistakes he makes, but the time saved is still huge,” he adds. Copilot costs 10 dollars per month or 100 per year for normal users and 19 euros per month per person for a business profile, with more useful functions for companies. There is a 30-day free trial. Similar to Copilot is the Amazon product. It’s newer and, at least for now, free. They do pretty much the same things, with a few differences. Amazon CodeWhisperer supports 15 popular programming languages, including Python, Java, JavaScript, and more. GitHub Copilot, on the other hand, has been trained on all languages ​​found in public repositories, although the quality of the code suggested depends on the popularity of the language. Amazon CodeWhisperer is part of the AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDE, AWS Cloud9, and the AWS Lambda console. GitHub Copilot covers editors like Neovim, JetBrains IDEs, Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. Both coding assistants integrate with popular editors. CodeWhisperer has a feature that facilitates attribution to open source code (one of the problems with these tools is that they tend to plagiarize open code without recognizing it); thus increases transparency and helps avoid potential licensing issues. CodeWhisperer can also help improve code security: it scans for bugs and fixes them. ChatGpt is also used for this purpose. “Copilot X, now in beta, will also be useful for doing code analysis; it will be based on Gpt4 unlike the classic Copilot”, adds Cisternino.

Google is Meta

Google and Meta enter this scenario, with two very different approaches. The former integrates Duet into its environment, while Meta has chosen an open approach for its generative AI, in clear contrast to Microsoft and Google. Duet serves to provide assistance to programmers throughout the development lifecycle, then for coding , source citation, test coverage, API design and publishing, application migration and modernization, etc. It is available via plugins or extensions in most common coding environments, including Microsoft’s VSCode IDE and JetBrains IDEs, such as CLion, GoLand, IntelliJ, PyCharm, Rider and WebStorm. This integration makes the tool much more useful, as Google doesn’t require programmers to switch platforms to use the tool. Duet costs $30 a month and does many things, not just programming: it’s an all-round assistant (even for emails, presentations, etc.), as Microsoft is preparing to make Copilot within the Office package. CodeLlama is not so much a product as a model – indeed three, of different sizes – that users can use as they wish. It can generate code and natural language on code, both from code requests and from natural language (for example, “Write me a function that produces the Fibonacci sequence”) and can also be used for code completion and debugging. It supports many of the most popular languages ​​today, including Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript (Javascript), C# and Bash.

Training a new generation of programmers

“There’s no longer a need to teach writing like we’ve done up until now, especially in C++,” Cisternino says. “The future of programming is what is already present in videogames, where there are very few but brilliant programmers and all the others are artists, designers, graphic designers…”, he adds. The idea is that programmers will no longer have to get their hands dirty with the code but they will have to be very good to have the vision of the code to be developed by the machine and collaborate with it, correcting its errors. One risk, cited by many experts, is trusting artificially generated code too much; with the result of finding yourself with programs full of bugs, malfunctioning and exposed to computer vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminals. It is the so-called “technical debt”. A study by Cornell University (in April) saw that ChatGpt, GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer generate correct code in 65.2%, 46.3% and 31.1% of cases, respectively. These tools will cause us to run up a lot of “technical debt,” according to Armando Solar-Lezama, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “I think there’s a risk of accumulating a lot of crappy machine-written code,” he said, adding that companies will have to rethink how they work and learn to collaborate better with AI to fix this. In the hope, also, that the new tools will become more precise and equipped with better debugging functions.