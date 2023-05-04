Artificial intelligence, Kamala Harris meets the CEOs of Microsoft, Google and OpenAI

Listen to the audio version of the article

The computer scientists who have helped build the foundations of today’s AI technology warn of its dangers, but that doesn’t mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them. Humanity’s survival is threatened when “smart things can outwit us,” so-called Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton said in a lecture Wednesday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Governments are becoming aware of the dangers. The White House has summoned the CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris today in what officials are describing as a frank discussion on how to mitigate both short- and long-term risks of the their technology. The invitation reads that “President Joe Biden’s expectation is that companies like yours should make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public”.

As concerns grow about the impact of AI on national security, education and privacy, the White House intends to hear from those directly affected. The meeting is attended, among others, by Biden’s chief of staff Jeff Zients, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

European lawmakers are also speeding up negotiations to approve radical new rules on artificial intelligence.