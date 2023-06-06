Artificial Intelligence: More than just chatbots

Ever since the release of ChatGPT, everyone has been talking about chatbots. The artificial is revolutionizing Intelligence (AI) has long since included areas such as video editing, image processing and art.

Artificial intelligence is a term that is more ubiquitous today than ever before. It permeates almost every aspect of our lives – from our interaction with digital assistants and chatbots, to smartphones, to the automation of complex industrial processes. But in the creative world, too, enormous potential is released through AI – for example in areas such as image processing, video editing, drawing or the composition of pieces of music.

Image processing with AI

AI-based image processing is currently experiencing an unprecedented boom. Algorithms such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) make it possible to perform tasks that previously required high levels of human expertise. You can enhance image quality, detect and manipulate objects in images, or even turn photos into works of art reminiscent of the styles of famous painters. AI software that restores images, corrects colors, and even reconstructs missing parts of photos is no longer the stuff of science fiction, but already reality.

The latest example of this is the popular image editing software Adobe Lightroom, which has been using AI to reduce noise in photos for a few weeks. With impressive results.

When the AI ​​cuts videos

In the field of video editing, AI opens up new horizons. Deep learning models that can automatically recognize scenes, categorize them, and identify faces, objects, and even emotions are revolutionizing video editing. By automating time-consuming manual tasks like trimming and sorting clips, AI can speed up the editing process. New technologies such as deepfakes make it possible to create realistic videos of people performing actions or speaking words they never said.

Illustrations at the push of a button

AI also promises new possibilities in the field of drawing and illustration. AI-powered drawing tools can help artists create complex scenes and objects with amazing precision. In addition, AI models are able to generate complete drawings from sketches, keywords or even text descriptions. This technology can significantly relieve artists by making the drawing process more efficient and making their creative visions easier to realize.

Compose pieces of music with AI

AI-assisted music composition is also revolutionizing the way music is created. Algorithms that analyze large amounts of music and learn from it to create their own melodies and harmonies open up new creative paths. AI models like OpenAI’s MuseNet, trained on hundreds of thousands of pieces, can generate full songs in different styles. The mastering of music can also be optimized by AI. Services like LANDR use AI to analyze and automatically enhance recordings, reducing the need for expensive and time-consuming manual mastering processes.

AI should not replace humans

However, it is important to emphasize that AI does not aim to replace human artists. Rather, it provides tools that enable artists to express their creativity in new and exciting ways. It provides support and enhancement of artistic skills rather than replacing them. The combination of human creativity and AI-driven technologies could lead us into a new era of art and culture.

To do this, however, it is important to enable all people to understand the full potential of these tools. Because there are still many reservations and fears. These must first be dismantled before we can use the full potential of artificial intelligence.