Artificial intelligence, race to build new data centers

The numbers often give a good idea of ​​a phenomenon, or at least make it more understandable: in 2022, almost 100 trillion (billions of billions) gigabytes of data in digital format were created and consumed, equal to 4.5 million times the entire textual content of Wikipedia. A figure destined to double by 2025. The American research company (International Data Group) says so and the Financial Times recalled these numbers by relaunching a topic that should not go unnoticed.

Are the large data centers that process, distribute and store this enormous mass of data (emails and photos, videos consumed in streaming and cryptographic tokens exchanged online, cryptocurrency production and posts published on social media) at risk of becoming insufficient? And will their energy consumption be sustainable? Legitimate questions which are obviously not easy to answer, especially since the digital society’s dependence on data centers is growing, fueled by the explosion of applications based on artificial intelligence.

Construction sites open for new structures

To satisfy demand, more powerful infrastructures are needed and, consequently, also the number of data centers in operation. According to Synergy Research Group estimates, the current 926 large hubs operating around the world owned by the top 20 cloud and connectivity service providers will be joined within the next six years by a further 427 new facilities with an average capacity (GPU units and more) more than double compared to those currently operational. The reason? Respond adequately to the demand for extra computational resources necessary to constantly train and improve generative AI models. In short, for big tech, it is time to deal with a new boom in data to manage, “clean” and store, which will add to the workloads (also growing) linked to “conventional” IT activities ( cloud services, hosting, connectivity) of the data centers currently in operation.

The massive use of artificial intelligence will therefore lead to the opening of new server farms and, in many cases, the strengthening of existing infrastructures, with nine-figure investments and a quantity of energy needed to make them work decidedly higher than that currently used. A global phenomenon, which will involve the large North American hyperscalers but also “second-tier” operators such as the French Data4, which has just formalized an investment plan of one billion euros for Italy, doubling the area that hosts its own digital campus on the outskirts of Milan.

Working on the cooling systems

A recent analysis by Dell’Oro Group well summarizes the challenge to which big tech and specialists in the data center world are called: finding the balance point between performance and consumption, to avoid being overwhelmed by the surplus of costs necessary to support the new era of artificial intelligence. The CEO of OpenAi, Sam Altman, estimated for example that over one hundred million dollars were needed to complete the training of Gpt-4 (the latest evolution of the technology underlying ChatGpt). So what will happen in the next few years? How much will it take to intervene on the physical infrastructure of the machine rooms to provide them with greater power density and significantly higher connection speeds to process all the data? In part, interventions will be made on cooling systems, and in this sense liquid cooling equipment will find great applications, the implementation of which is expected to grow very rapidly until 2027.

