Artificial intelligence, this is how companies use it

The majority of Italian companies uses artificial intelligence for repetitive tasks such as the creation of texts and images. This data emerges from a new one Kaspersky search conducted last summer on a sample of Italian companies representative of the local entrepreneurial fabric, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large companies.

Data disclosed involuntarily

According to the investigation, in fact, 97% of senior executives interviewees believe that the GenAI is commonly used by employees, with the 57% who use it to support specific activities. However, a critical point has emerged: the 53% of respondents are concerned about possible inadvertent disclosure of trade secrets, intellectual property or confidential information.

We remember that Samsung was the protagonist of some sensational events of loss of company data last spring. In a first case, some employees would provided ChatGPT with the entire source code of a top secret application to allow for the correction of any errors. In the second case, however, they would have been shared test models used by the company to identify defective units in the microchip production processes: the goal was to have an optimization from ChatGPT. Finally, to better prepare a presentation the generative AI was provided full version of the transcript of a strategic meeting. In all three situations, Samsung employees had shared company secrets with no ability to delete them. Given this, the company has avoided the use of OpenAI’s chatbot and all generative AI platforms for all employees.

In enterprises, control over the use of ChatGPT is lost

Something similar to what happened in Samsung seems to be happening in many Italian companies. The proof is that, although the majority of executives have discussed Gen AI in their boardrooms (94%), the results suggest that many C-Levels have lost control on its diffusion, supervision and purposes within companies. Alone 31% explored the issues in greater depth relating to the features and consequences of Gen AI, while solely 28% discussed the need to establish rules and regulations to monitor its use.

Despite this, the future outlook is clear: most companies plan to continue to use artificial intelligence to automate activities currently carried out by employees. “An interesting fact is that one in six companies considers replacing human labor with artificial intelligence in the short/medium term, suggesting an ongoing change in the world of work – he claims Cesare D’Angelo, General Manager Italy & Mediterranean of Kaspersky –. Whilea third of companies intend to automate some processes through the use of artificial intelligence, highlighting an evolving trend in the sector. The key remains there human reviewwith the assurance that human intervention will always be necessary to guarantee correct execution”.

Security: forecasts for 2024

Kaspersky took the opportunity of the presentation of the survey to publish the security forecasts for 2024 provided by the experts of the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), with a focus on the evolution of minacce Advanced Persistent Threat (APT). “We expect that APT attacks will consolidate Next year – it needs Giancarlo Dedola, senior security researcher – and that their authors will introduce new exploits on smart, mobile and wearable devices, leveraging AI to improve targeted phishing tactics. Such innovations could also intensify politically motivated cybercrime (including AI-based identity theft) and lead to an increase in mobile exploits and the proliferation of new botnets always use for APT attacks”.

GReAT forecasts also cover topics such as supply chain attacks (they could be intensified towards small companies which could be used to penetrate larger companies) and theincrease in organized groups that offer paid hacking services. There will likely be a return of kernel-mode rootkits and threats to Managed File Transfer (MFT) systems. “Our concern – adds Dedola – is that a develops black market in stolen certificates o di developer accounts who have access to services that certify files”.

Be ahead of the game, even with SMEs

Kaspersky will intensify the digital threat intelligence service. “Our researchers will carry out an analysis on the client’s digital perimeter – he claims Fabio Sammartino, head of presales for Italy – and they will monitor what is said about that company in the darkweb and in the digital world in general. The purpose is to anticipate an attack. In addition to this, there will also be avulnerability analysis visible from the perimeter and monitors the data leackagewhich are often the starting point of an attack”.

This service was originally aimed at medium and large companies, but now has also been extended to Mssp in service provider mode. Kaspersky believes it is a interesting approach even for smaller companieswho may not have the ability or ability to access the service, because it requires a certain competence it’s a technological intermediary that evaluates the outputs. “Which is the typical role of the service provider – concludes Sammartino –. It is an innovative element in our offer, which goes to expand the scope of the service itself making it more usable for our industrial fabric, which mainly includes small and medium-sized enterprises”.

Share this: Facebook

X

