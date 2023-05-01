Artificial intelligence trapped in the world of language

The chatbots are impressive, but what’s next? Can Chat-GPT and the like really somehow everything?

This text clarifies once again how limited the Large Language Models (LLMs) really are, despite their electrifying effect on observers. Facebook’s AI guru Yann LeCun and AI researcher Jacob Browning explain again in this essay in an understandable way (even if the text, like most in the November-Magazine of the Berggruen Institute is written quite sophisticated) where the limit of the possibilities for LLMs lies: at the end of the language. While LLMs are remarkably good at considering context (which the older “symbolic AI” never could), language is just one part of real understanding, one part of intelligence:

A system trained on language alone will never approximate human intelligence, even if trained from now until the heat death of the universe. This is just the wrong kind of knowledge for developing awareness or being a person.

The two experts agree with the critics who say: modern AIs engage in mimicry, they imitate without really knowing what they are talking about. Above all, they do not have Know-How – whow to do things. They’re just gossips.