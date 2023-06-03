Home » Artificial intelligence, what will happen when it becomes quantum?
Technology

Artificial intelligence, what will happen when it becomes quantum?

by admin
Artificial intelligence, what will happen when it becomes quantum?

What happened to the quantum computer? He’s alive and fighting with us, one might say. Because while it is true that generative artificial intelligence has somehow occupied all the spaces of technology (and non-tech) news, the race for the qubit has not suffered any setbacks. And that’s good. A few days ago, in fact, the news of IBM’s 100-million-dollar investment to build, in partnership with the universities of Tokyo and Chicago, a 100,000-qubit quantum-centric supercomputer was announced. With this machine, Big Blue’s men declare, they would like to address some of the world‘s most urgent problems, which even today’s most advanced supercomputers may not be able to solve.

Only a few months ago, at the end of February, Google explained in the journal Nature that it had found a way to correct the errors of the quantum computer. The result is defined by the Mountain View engineers themselves as a “scientific milestone” because error correction in quantum computing, unlike what happens in traditional computers, is an extremely important step in order to develop a quantum machine effectively usable. Even in Italy something has moved. The Federico II University of Naples has started a collaboration with the American Seeqc to work on the first full-stack quantum computer.

But the most interesting aspect is the work on mathematics. Universities continue to study how quantum algorithms can run on these new hardware. What is defined as Quantum Artificial Intelligence is in fact the new frontier. The furthest but most promising one. The experts, the real ones who work in these fields, are all quite convinced that the convergence between quantum computing and artificial intelligence could lead to unprecedented discoveries. Quantum machine learning, a fusion of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, could potentially accelerate the learning process of AI systems.

See also  "God of War: Ragnarok" has no secrets

The effects, as the Cnr researchers explain, range from health to aerospace, to the optimization of industrial processes. In particular, some positive results come in the resolution of complex challenges related to optimization such as itinerary planning, supplier management and financial portfolio management. In these areas, the unique ability of quantum computing is to quickly find the optimal solution by analyzing huge amounts of heterogeneous data. The potential is huge. Maybe even bigger than generative AI.

Find out more

You may also like

Jepp Avenger booming on the market the electric...

How to lock the touch screen on YouTube?...

Samsung Android: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon: 8 reasons why you should...

Electric air taxis: air sovereignty or castle in...

Fiido C21: The best China e-bike from our...

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the MSI notebook...

Whatsapp, the “Hi mom, I dropped my phone”...

There may be hope for Star Wars: KOTOR...

The VOLTERO S25 in the test, 26800mAh capacity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy